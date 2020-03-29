Global Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is the chemical 9,10- seco(5Z,7E)-5,7,10(19)-cholestatrien-3-ol. Vitamin D3 occurs in and is isolated from fish liver oils. It also is manufactured by ultraviolet irradiation of 7-dehydrocholesterol produced from cholesterol and is purified by crystallization.

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce vitamin D3 product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, NHU, etc.

China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D3. And the production share of vitamin D3 is responsible for 84.34% in the world in 2016. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D3 industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 45.81%, 11.33%and 9.51% in 2016.

Vitamin D3 can be classified into three types: Vitamin D3 Oil, Vitamin D3 Powder and Vitamin D3 Crystallization. Survey results showed that 62.17% of the vitamin D3 market is 62.17%, 36.50% is Vitamin D3 Powder and 1.32% is Vitamin D3 Crystallization in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D3. So, vitamin D3 has a huge market potential in the future.

The main raw material of vitamin D3 is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D3 industry.

