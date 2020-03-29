Global Wheat Germ Oil Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wheat germ oil is extracted from the germ of the wheat kernel, which makes up only 2.5% by weight of the kernel Wheat germ oil is particularly high in octacosanol- a 28-carbon long-chain saturated primary alcohol found in a number of different vegetable waxes. Octacosanol has been studied as an exercise- and physical performance-enhancing agent. Very long chain fatty alcohols obtained from plant waxes and beeswax has been reported to lower plasma cholesterol in humans. Wheat germ oil is also very high in vitamin E (255 mg/100g), and has the highest content of vitamin E of any food that has not undergone prior preparation or vitamin fortification. As cooking oil, wheat germ oil is strongly flavored, expensive and easily perishable.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Due to the high cost of the product, the price is relative high. 1000 kg wheat can extract only about 15 kg wheat germ, while the wheat germ oil rate of wheat germ is about 10%, the current wheat germ oil yield is about 4-9 % (the wheat germ oil yield of cold pressing method is lower than extraction method). So how to reduce costs and improve market share is the key point for the development of the industry.

The global Wheat Germ Oil market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wheat Germ Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wheat Germ Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

