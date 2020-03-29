In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wood-charcoal-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025



Charcoal is a wood fuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur–free, as such it is ideal fuel for BBQ in towns and cities.

Charcoal can be used as fuel in diary life. Generally, there are two types of charcoal, including charcoal briquets and charcoal lump. Difference between those two products is mainly raw material resource. Charcoal briquets use sawdust of scrap wood as raw materials, while charcoal lump use natural hardwood. It seems that charcoal briquet is a major type of charcoal, which took a share of 63.30% in 2016.

Raw material of charcoal is wood and resource is abundant. There are many charcoal suppliers in USA, such as Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International, Fogo Charcoal, Two Trees Products, Kamodo Joe, Saint Louis Charcoal Company, B&B Charcoal, The Original Charcoal Company and The Charcoal Supply Company. Kingsford and Royal Oak are two leading local companies in USA. In 2016, Kingsford charcoal sales account for 74.75% of USA total sales. Royal Oak charcoal sales share is 15.11% in 2016. Market concentration in this industry is high in USA.

The global Wood Charcoal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wood Charcoal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Charcoal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kingsford

Royal Oak

Duraflame

Fire & Flavor

Cooks International

Fogo Charcoal

Two Trees Products

Kamodo Joe

Saint Louis Charcoal Company

B&B Charcoal

The Original Charcoal Company

The Charcoal Supply Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Charcoal Briquets

Charcoal Lump

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial Restaurant

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wood-charcoal-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com