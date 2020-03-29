Global Xenon Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Xenon is a chemical element with symbol Xe and atomic number 54. It is a colorless, dense, odorless noble gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere in trace amounts. Although generally unreactive, xenon can undergo a few chemical reactions such as the formation of xenon hexafluoroplatinate, the first noble gas compound to be synthesized.

Xenon market changed in the past few years in China, the average price of Xenon decreased in 2014 to 2015, and it goes up in the end of 2016 and will maintain this trend. It is said that some of the price from leading vendors rises by about 3-8% in China. Chinese market is not so stable because it is a key importer in the world.

Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany, USA, China and Japan are the leading producers in 2017 in the world, and Ukraine, Russia are the most important exporter, especially for China. About 70% of the Xenon is made by Europe, while 20% are by the USA in 2017.

The global Xenon market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Xenon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Xenon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide

Iceblick

Praxair

Linde Group

Chromium

Air Product

Messer Group

Cryogenmash

Air Water

Coregas

Wisco Gases

Shougang Oxygen

BOC-MA Steel Gases

Hangyang

Shanghai Qiyuan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Purity Xenon

Common Purity Xenon

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

PDP Backlighting

Lightings

Medical Applications

Other Applications

