Global Xenon Industry Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Xenon is a chemical element with symbol Xe and atomic number 54. It is a colorless, dense, odorless noble gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere in trace amounts. Although generally unreactive, xenon can undergo a few chemical reactions such as the formation of xenon hexafluoroplatinate, the first noble gas compound to be synthesized.
Xenon market changed in the past few years in China, the average price of Xenon decreased in 2014 to 2015, and it goes up in the end of 2016 and will maintain this trend. It is said that some of the price from leading vendors rises by about 3-8% in China. Chinese market is not so stable because it is a key importer in the world.
Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany, USA, China and Japan are the leading producers in 2017 in the world, and Ukraine, Russia are the most important exporter, especially for China. About 70% of the Xenon is made by Europe, while 20% are by the USA in 2017.
The global Xenon market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Air Liquide
Iceblick
Praxair
Linde Group
Chromium
Air Product
Messer Group
Cryogenmash
Air Water
Coregas
Wisco Gases
Shougang Oxygen
BOC-MA Steel Gases
Hangyang
Shanghai Qiyuan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Purity Xenon
Common Purity Xenon
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Industry
PDP Backlighting
Lightings
Medical Applications
Other Applications
