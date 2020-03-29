Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market Trends and Share Industry Size 2025

Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market: Overview

Gynecology surgical instruments are designed to be used in surgical and medical specialties related to female reproductive organs, including fallopian tubes, ovaries, uterus, cervix, vagina, and vulva. In many medical areas, the specialties of gynecology and obstetrics significantly overlap so that many gynecologists are also obstetricians and the instruments used for carrying out surgical procedures are popularly known as obstetrics-gynecology surgical instruments.

Major surgical procedures in gynecology include colposcopy, hysteroscopy, loop electrosurgical excision (LEEP) procedure, dilation and curettage (D & C), and pelvic laparoscopy, which may require the use of surgical instruments such as forceps, trocars, needle holders, vaginal speculums, and uterine curettes.

Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market: Snapshot

Change in the preference of patients regarding minimally invasive surgery as opposed to open surgical surgeries has fueled the adoption of robotic assisted procedures. Faster recovery time, decreased hospital stay, and decreased postoperative pain are some of the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries. Robotic technologies are being used to perform complicated gynecological surgeries and offering a better view of the area to be operated and allow accurate movement of instruments. As these kind of surgeries offer more benefits than conventional surgery techniques, the global gynecology surgical devices market will grow extensively in the years to come.

The growth of the gynecology surgical instruments is also driven by increasing incidences of gynecological diseases and growing awareness programs. Increasing participation by governments for providing excellent and advanced Healthcare facilities and services also help boost the growth of the global gynecology surgical instruments market. However, the preference for robotic surgeries may hamper the growth of the global gynecology surgical instruments market to certain extent

The global gynecology surgical devices market is anticipated to witness the entry of many new players during the forecast period. Lack of trusted products, supportive market atmosphere, and increasing media exposure are motivating many new players to enter this market which offers attractive growth opportunities.

Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market: Trends

The rising incidence of gynecologic diseases, increasing awareness, and soaring government investments focused on women’s health are the factors stimulating the demand for gynecology surgical instruments. The rising incidence of various types of cancer such as ovarian, cervical, and uterine cancers affecting women is also anticipated to boost the market along the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of cervical cancer across various regions, especially in Eastern and Central Africa, where it is the most common form of cancer affecting women. According to an estimate by the WHO, cervical cancer forms the second most common cancer affecting women living in less developed regions. A large number of women with cervical cancer opt for various types of surgeries such as simple or total hysterectomy, radical hysterectomy, and radical trachelectomy. This in turn has stimulated the demand for various surgical instruments, thereby fuelling the growth of the market. The demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to unlock exciting opportunities for medical device manufacturers.

Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market: Market Potential

The demand for non-invasive surgeries has bolstered the demand for high-end surgical instruments for gynecologic surgeries. This has led to major device manufacturers offering innovative solutions that make healthcare more accessible and cost-effective for a large number of patients.

Last year, Boston Scientific, a global manufacturer and marketer of medical devices, acquired the gynecology and urology portfolio of Distal Access, LLC, pioneering in developing minimally invasive medical devices. The acquisition of the portfolio is significant as it includes the Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a high-end solution useful in removing uterine polyps. Uterine polyps is associated with a range of symptoms affecting women’s reproductive systems, such as abnormal uterine bleeding and infertility, and almost three-fourth of the women develop one or more polyps in their lifetime.

The Resectr device can be used with a range of hysteroscopes. Further, the medical device does not require for surgeons to make any additional investment in traditional surgical tools used for hysteroscopy. Used along with a diagnostic hysteroscope, the Resectr device allows surgeons to treat polyps in a single visit, making it a convenient option for outpatient population. The inclusion of the portfolio has enabled Boston Scientific to offer minimally invasive solutions for gynecological surgeries.

Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are the prominent markets for gynecology surgical instruments. The substantial demand in Europe is propelled by large-scale adoption of surgical procedures for treating gynecologic diseases and symptoms, spiraling governmental initiatives for espousing innovation in medical devices, and numerous awareness programs. Asia is poised to register an impressive CAGR owing to the soaring investment by government and private organizations to boost healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidence of gynecological diseases, and increased government initiatives focused on improving women’s health. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to witness significant demand for gynecology surgeries along the forecast period, attributed to constant improvement in healthcare services.

Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market: Competitive Analysis

The gynecology surgical instruments market is fairly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional companies. Leading players in various regions, particularly in developed markets, are focusing on consolidating their presence by leaning on mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product launches. Major players operating in this market include KARL STORZ, Richard WOLF GmbH, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., MedGyn Products, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

