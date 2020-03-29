Healthcare Staffing Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2027

Healthcare Staffing Market: An Overview

The global healthcare staffing market is likely to grow at a significant pace, thanks to rise in geriatric population across the globe.

Healthcare staffing majorly refers to outsourcing of healthcare staff by third party vendors to the healthcare units. The facility helps healthcare units to avail staff without indulging into long recruitment process. Along with this, the facility also helps healthcare unit to focus on other important business aspects. The healthcare staffing is getting extreme popularity among hospitals, research centers and clinics.

An upcoming report on global healthcare staffing market by Transparency Market Research is expected to offer an in depth analysis on industry. The report is anticipated to cover all the segments of healthcare staffing market. Along with this, the report is anticipated to consists of vital data that will help indicating growth and latest trend in the global healthcare staffing market during the forecast period.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth. Request a brochure of this report here

Healthcare Staffing Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the global healthcare staffing market are-

Healthcare staffing is a growing at fast pace in developing countries such as India. The business has now come into the radar of governmental bodies. In January 2017, Indian government drafted a bill that aims to regulate allied healthcare services. This will set standards in hiring healthcare professionals, and will help them enhance their education and practices. Such initiatives by government is expected to offer a significant push to the healthcare staffing market in the year to come.

Healthcare Staffing Market: Key Trends

The global healthcare staffing market is likely to grow at healthy pace during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing participation of the medical professional to serve as locum. Such profession helps them get a better work life balance and allows them get a hands on experience on their desired skillset.

Apart from this, increase in number of healthcare unit, rise in pollution and growing budget in the healthcare industry are some other factors expected to drive the global healthcare staffing market.

However, dearth of skilled medical professional and limited facilities and professional commitment offered by the healthcare staffing are some other factors expected to restrain the global healthcare staffing market during the forecast period.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Nevertheless, travel opportunities, flexible schedules, and short-term assignments offered by the global healthcare staffing to the medical professional are some benefits luring professionals to serve in healthcare staffing.

Healthcare Staffing Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography the healthcare staffing market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, North America is likely to hold a major share in the healthcare staffing market. This is mainly because of the presence of large pool of geriatric population in the region. Along with this, well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable governmental policies and availability of medical coverage on healthcare staffing are some other factors expected to propel growth of healthcare staffing market in the region.

Healthcare Staffing Market: Competitive Landscape

The global staffing market represent a fragmented landscape with the presence of large number of players. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Adecco Group, AMN Healthcare, Almost Family, CHG Management, Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. and Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

These players are adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, business expansion and collaboration to concretize their market position. For instance, in 2017, Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc. merged with AmSurg Corporation. This merger has helped both the companies to strengthen their foothold in the healthcare staffing market.