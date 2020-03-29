Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market 2018-2026 | BENEO-Orafti SA, Cargill Incorporated

Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are prebiotic food ingredients that stimulate the metabolism and growth of health-stimulating bacteria in the human gut, thus improving an organism’s intestinal balance. Prebiotic fibers can be derived from garlic, chicory, Jerusalem artichokes, and onions, amongst other things. Medically, inulin helps in testing kidney function, and it also acts as a dietary fiber. Inulin has various health benefits, and it is used by food manufacturers to enhance the nutritional value of manufactured food products. On the other hand, fructooligosaccharide helps in reducing blood sugar in the body, as it seems to stimulate insulin secretion in the pancreas. Moreover, fructooligosaccharide also helps reduce digestive issues such as diarrhea or constipation.

The food and beverage sector is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market in the coming decade, as manufacturers are focusing on producing low-calorie sweeteners with the help of inulin and fructooligosaccharide, while ensuring taste, texture, and shelf-life stability of the final products. On a regional level, companies are focusing on enhancing technology for product life enhancement for inulin and fructooligosaccharide in applications such as animal nutrition, beverages, and dairy products. Moreover, in order to offer price benefits to companies, a few regional and local players have started offering inulin and fructooligosaccharide at comparatively lower prices, primarily in countries such as China and India. In addition, the growing demand for functional beverage and food products in these countries is expected to increase the options for various new entrants in the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market in the near future.

Diabetes is one of the major issues being addressed, globally. The disadvantages of consuming artificial sweeteners are that, they have high fructose content, which leads to obesity. The demand for sugar substitutes is significantly high, considering the after-effects of artificial sweeteners and conventional sugar. Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are one such alternative to traditional sweeteners. Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are organic sweeteners that are foreseen as the best sugar substitutes. Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are usually mixed with other sweeteners, and reduce the calories present in sweeteners. Due to various health benefits, inulin and fructooligosaccharide are being widely used as sugar substitutes by diabetic people.

The cholesterol content in meat products has always been a problem for consumers. According to the UCSF Health Organization, 3.5 oz of skinless chicken contains 85 mg of cholesterol, and 3.5 oz of meat contains 94 mg of cholesterol. A study by ScienceDirect journal suggested that, inulin and fructooligosaccharide can be used as a fat substitute in the meat processing industry through sensory analysis and texture profile analysis. Hence, in order to overcome this issue, manufacturers have started using inulin and fructooligosaccharide as a fat substitute. Inulin and fructooligosaccharide help in lowering the cholesterol content in meat, and act as a suitable fat substitute. This way, manufactures are able to offer low-fat processed meat to consumers, due to which, a surge in the demand for inulin and fructooligosaccharide has been observed. Over the years, this practice is expected to become a trend, and create an opportunity for new players in the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market.