Inventory Tags Market: Ongoing Forecast Study to Map its Growth For Forecast Period

A tag is a label attached to a multiple or single products for providing information or identification. On the other hand, an inventory tag is a tag which is attached to several products and is deployed in identifying items & products and assist in tracking and counting the physical inventory. Physical inventory tags represent the actual hard copy tags used by various companies and retail stores to count inventory items. An inventory tag contains a count of a group of a given product/item. Easy to read labels help as a catalyst in boosting the work speed, thus inventory tags are used to read such labels. Inventory tagging has various advantages like automation, cost efficiency and accuracy in tracking inventory through the supply chain network as well as the retail environment.

Global Inventory Tags Market: Segmentation

The global inventory tags market can be segmented on the basis of technology, label type, end-use industry and printing method. On the basis of technology, the global inventory tags market can be segmented into RFID, barcodes and others (QR codes, tags etc.). On the basis of label type, the global inventory tags market can be segmented into paper, plastic, metal and others (cloth labels, glass labels etc.). On the basis of end-use industry, the global inventory tags market can be segmented into industrial, retail and others (marine, aerospace etc.). On the basis of printing method, the global inventory tags market can be segmented into flexography printing, digital printing, screen printing, offset printing, letterpress printing among others.

Global Inventory Tags Market: Dynamics

Efforts towards standardization, expanding application segments rising awareness for using inventory tags, and convergence of technologies are some major factors driving the growth of the global inventory tags market. Moreover, increase in the per capita disposable income, especially in the developing economies across the globe is another key factor driving the global inventory tags market. Furthermore, imposition of strict laws pertaining to secure packaging and rapid industrialization are other key elements fuelling the global inventory tags market. Also, increasing importance given to package security as well as increasing security measures towards theft and counterfeiting are some other factors driving the growth of the overall global inventory tags market. However, lack of awareness of inventory tags technologies, high initial costs and lack of skilled labor are some key challenges pertaining in the global inventory tags market.

Global Inventory Tags Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global inventory tags market is divided into seven major regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is expected to dominate the global inventory tags market due to increase in use of inventory tags in almost all the retail and wholesale stores as well as industries. Western Europe is expected to be the second dominant region in the global inventory tags market. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and increase in industrial trade especially in the developing economies such as China, India etc.

Global Inventory Tags Market: Key Players

Major players involved in the manufacture of inventory tags across the globe include Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Tyco International Plc., Brady Corporation, IMDA, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Smartrac N.V., Hewlett-Packard Company among others.