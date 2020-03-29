Liquid Packaging Market – Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2016 – 2024

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Overview

Like any food product, animal feed supplements are controlled by food regulatory agencies of a country for labelling and composition requirements. For instance, EU legislation on animal feed requires businesses that are directly or indirectly involved in the feed chain to be registered or approved to comply with standards that are with respect to production facilities, storage, personnel, and record-keeping.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Liquid feed supplements are the means to provide additional protein and other minerals and elements that are needed in traces for livestock. Liquid feed supplements are used in feed mixes for most animal species such as pigs, cattle, chickens, and aquaculture. They typically use molasses as the carrier medium to enhance dietary energy and enhance palatability.

The global liquid feed supplements market is segmented on the basis of product type, source of feed, and geography.

The report analyzes market segments, key geographies, and competitive hierarchy to present a conclusive picture of the growth of the global liquid feed supplements market over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The facts and factoids presented in the report were collected from trade journals, white papers, paid databases, and presentations and later scrutinized to assess where the market is headed in terms of growth prospects.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global liquid feed supplements market is predominantly driven by the expanding poultry, ruminants, aquaculture, and swine sectors and their large-scale consumption in developed as well as developing countries.

The growing population in developing nations combined with the increasing purchasing power has led to the increased production of poultry, swine, and aquaculture products. This, in turn, has led to the increased use of liquid feed supplements to provide supplemental nutrition for livestock during the production cycle. Top companies in the market are focused on tapping the vast growth opportunities in emerging economies as a consequence of recently acquired economic prosperity and changing eating habits. To serve the emerging nations, major players are concentrating on developing animal feed products that are suitable for the climatic conditions and animal rearing practices in these countries. Considering this prospect, the market for liquid feed supplements is expected to expand considerably in the coming years.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

The global liquid feed supplements market can be studied with respect to the regional segments of North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant market for liquid feed supplements due to the rising economic prosperity in China and India. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America markets for liquid feed supplements are also being benefitted from the rapid economic growth in these regions over the past couple of years.

Developed countries such as the U.S. and countries of Europe are significant markets for liquid feed supplements due to the rising demand for poultry and swine from different food chains.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Liquid Feed Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

Top companies that operate in the global liquid feed supplements market include BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Quality Liquid Feeds Inc., Cargill Incorporated, and Westway Feed Products LLC.

Global players such as Cargill Incorporated and BASF SE are expected to strengthen their market positions by offering loyalty schemes and competitive prices. Several small-sized players also have a presence in the liquid feed supplements market globally.