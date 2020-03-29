Major Players in the IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Based on Various Attributes Market

Global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market: Scope of the Report

This report provides forecast and analysis of the IT Spending on Clinical Analytics on the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in terms of revenue (US$ Bn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook for clinical analytics revenue annually. It includes drivers and restraints of clinical analytics and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of applications and opportunities for clinical analytics solutions and services vendors. It also includes detailed analysis by platform, deployment, solution, end users and the workflow process.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the clinical analytics landscape, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of clinical analytics solution & services vendors on parameters such as revenue sales, ranking of global players, strategic consolidations, i.e. mergers & acquisitions, licensing activities, and R&D activities. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by platform, solution, deployment, end-user and region.

The report includes the revenue generated from sales of clinical analytics solutions in all regions and important countries in these regions.

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market: Segmentation

By platform, the IT spending on clinical analytics has been segmented into stand-alone and integrated platforms. By solution, the IT spending on clinical analytics is segmented into in-house and outsource, we have three sub-segments for in-house solutions which are hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment, the IT spending on clinical analytics is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. While the end-user segment is segmented into payers and providers, the report lays its emphasis into insurance companies, government, and others for payers while it covers the hospitals and clinics sub-segments for providers. Furthermore, the regional segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market: Research Methodology

Market numbers have been estimated based on the annual global and regional sales of key companies and local players, and the revenue is derived from regional pricing trends. IT spending and forecasts for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The IT spending on clinical analytics has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are regional average prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional clinical analytics solutions vendors, suppliers, and system integrators. All key end users have been considered, and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the spending on various solutions marketed in different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the IT spending on clinical analytics by regions. Market numbers for platforms, deployment, solution, end-user and regional segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. The company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key vendors. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, NCBI, Springer Journals, Google Books, society publications, HIMSS, and company annual reports and publications.

IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players in clinical analytics include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, CareCloud Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP and ArborMetrix, Inc.

