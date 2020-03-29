Major Players Operating in the Teleradiology Market

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the teleradiology market across the globe. Teleradiology is transmission of radiology images from one location to another for emergency services and second opinion from an expert. It is also a cost saving option. Hence, the global demand for teleradiology services is likely to increase during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.

The research is a robust combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ million for each segment for the period from 2013 to 2023, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global teleradiology market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

The market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global teleradiology market with respect to market segments based on the modality type and geographic analysis. Based on modality, the global teleradiology market has been segmented into X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear imaging. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of teleradiology services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation and growing number of acute and chronic patient in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2013 and 2014 as base years.

Furthermore, based on geography, the market has been analyzed into major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2013 and 2014 as base years. The report also provides with market size and forecast for select countries in the respective regions, namely, the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Nigeria, and Ghana.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, and a heat map analysis providing a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global teleradiology market.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The global teleradiology market is highly fragmented with most of the private companies operating in this space. Majority of firms operating in the region are local, except for a few companies such as vRad, Inc., USA Rad, which have international presence. Some of the key players in the global teleradiology market include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cybernet Medical Corporation, Everlight Radiology, Global Diagnostics Ltd., InHealth, Medica Reporting Ltd., ONRAD, Inc., Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc., Radiology Reporting Online (RRO), RamSoft, Inc., Sectra AB, Telemedicine Clinic, Teleradiology Solutions, Inc., TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt Ltd., The Telelaudo, Virtual Radiologic and (vRad).

