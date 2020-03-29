Medical Connectors Market Report with Respect to the Segments Based on Type and End-User

Medical connectors are used to connect medical equipment and play an important role in transferring signal, power and exchanging information. The rise in the development of healthcare infrastructure and technically advanced healthcare facilities across the world are driving the demand for medical connectors. Manufacturers of the medical equipment are also focusing on providing safe use and better connectivity of various devices by using better medical connectors.

However, several cases of medical device misconnections are being reported around the globe. Hence, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is encouraging the development of medical connectors that reduce the risk of device misconnections. Medical connectors are being used on a large scale in diagnostic centers owing to their number of applications for diagnostic purposes.

Global Medical Connectors Market- Research Methodology

The global medical connectors market report is based on primary as well as secondary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to arrive at an estimated growth and market size of the global medical connectors market. The report provides key insights and forecast on the global market as well as the segments given in the report. The report also offers in-depth analysis on various market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, trends and challenges in the market. The report also identifies market opportunities and factors affecting the growth of the market. Interviews of market experts were also done and opinions offered by the respondents were also analyzed. The information gained through secondary research and resources was also crosschecked with various available data sources.

Market attractiveness analysis was also done to identify opportunities for market players. SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis is also done to give in-depth information on the current scenario in the market. Weighted average model based on growth drivers is also offered in the report. Data provided in the report is collected from secondary sources such as investor presentation, annual reports, and other corporate publications. Incremental opportunity is also provided in the research report as it is one of the vital factors that help in analyzing market opportunities for manufacturers in the global medical connectors market.

Both micro and macro-economic factors were considered to evaluate and forecast various market segments. The report offers also offers a detailed profile of the leading companies currently active in the global medical connectors market. Information on the long-term and short-term strategies and new product launches by the companies has also been provided in the report.

Global Medical Connectors Market- Market Segmentation

The global medical connectors market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the segment includes flat silicone surgical cables, radio-frequency connectors, embedded electronics connectors, hybrid circular connector and receptacle systems, disposable plastic connectors, power cords with retention systems, magnetic medical connectors, lighted hospital-grade cords, push-pull connectors, and others.

By the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. On the basis of application, the segment includes therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, and diagnostic devices.

Region-wise, the global medical connectors market include Latin America, Europe, Japan, North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ).

Competition Landscape

The leading companies in the global medical connectors market are Amphenol Corporation, ITT Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd, Fischer Connectors SA, Molex, LLC, Esterline Technologies Corporation, LEMO S.A., Samtec, Inc., and AVX Corporation. The report offers details on each of the leading companies based on parameters such as company overview, product overview, financial overview, and key developments.

