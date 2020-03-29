Medical Pillow Market- Increasing Health Issues and Hectic Work Schedules have been Compelling People to Try and Get Good Rest and Comfortable Sleep

A pillow, also called known as cushion, is designed to provide comfort to the body and head. Medical pillows that are bed accessories, offer relief and support for head & Neck. It also helps in preventing body pain especially neck and back pain. Use of medical pillows while relaxing supports the neck, shoulders, and head by keeping the body posture aligned and lightens stress and tension. As a result, medical pillows have their own method to deal with body pain by providing restful sleep. There are three types of pillows, namely bed pillow, orthopedic pillow (also known as medical pillow), and decorative pillow. Pillows support the neck, head, or body when lying or sitting/driving and so on.

The medical pillow market is expected to grow at a good rate in the next few years. Increasing health issues and hectic work schedules have been compelling people to try and get good rest and comfortable sleep.

Increase in workload, sitting for long periods of time at work, poor posture, and continuous traveling are some of the major factors driving the need for medical pillows. Furthermore, today consumers are more health conscious than ever before, due to which they yearn for comfortable rest and sleep. Most consumers are unaware about factors they should consider while choosing a pillow. There is an opportunity for big players to understand consumer behavior like preferences of pillow loft, size, type, sleeping style, support for neck, head, back etc., pillow placement, easiness to maintain and clean, spine alignment, comfort and make pillows as per consumer interests. Manufacturers can improve their product quality according to consumer inclinations. Customer interaction and feedback on product customization are being emphasized by vendors. Moreover, strategies like adding new stores in key satellite areas, new locations and new market is boosting the growth of Medical Pillows. Increasing availability of counterfeit pillows at low price is a key concern to big players. In order to deliver medical benefits to everyone, it is important to launch products keeping affordability in mind and at the same time not compromising on quality and hence brand image. There are other factors such as unfavorable economic and market conditions including changes in tax laws regulations, fluctuations in exchange rates, increase in raw material and so on, which could reduce sales and hence profitability.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report sample here

The medical pillow market can be segmented based on type of product, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into five categories namely, body pillow, neck pillow, foam pillow, bed pillow, and others. Based on application, the market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and home care. The medical pillow market has been divided into North America (USA, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (France, Germany, U.K and Italy), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa) and South America (Brazil) in terms of region.

Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers are key contributors involved in the value chain of the medical pillow market. Key operating players in the medical pillow market includes Sleep Angle, Hollander, Tempur – Pedic, Pacific coast, My Pillow, Carpenter, Paradise Pillow, Goldbone, Sinomax, Skeeozbedz, AiSleep, Chiroflow, Health, 365 sleep, Serta, Comfort Revolution, and Ningbo Comfort Furniture and Bedding. Strategies such as expanding with new distribution channels, consistent investment in advertising & sales training, ramping up e-commerce platforms, further increase in digital marketing, enhancing consumer benefits and comfort by improving product quality, adopted by these players is spurring an increase in demand for medical pillows across the globe.