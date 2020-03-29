Milk Coagulating Enzyme Market Scope Assessment 2027 | Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biocatalysts Limited

An enzyme is a protein, high molecular weight compounds formed by the chains of an amino acid linked together by peptide bonds. These proteins act as a catalyst causing reactions when added. Each enzyme reacts and provide different reactions such as enzymes for cheese production, bio-protective enzymes for enhancement of flavor, texture, safety and shelf life of the dairy products and thus are specific. There are various sources of the enzymes depending on its applications and the product. Milk coagulating enzymes are the enzymes added for the productions of cheese, yogurt and other dairy products. There are three stages of coagulation, in the primary stage, the enzyme called rennet are used for casein processing. In the second stage, calcium is required, as the process of aggregation of casein particles takes place. As a result, it forms a gel. In last and the third stage, gel network is developed which gets cut depending on the desired texture of the cheese. It gets affected by the external factors like temperature, heat, light. The optimum temperature for the coagulation is around 30 to 32C

There are various driving factors that trigger the milk coagulating enzyme market as there is increasing demand in the processed and packaged food and dairy products, necessity for the waste reduction resulting into food safety. Along with it, rising awareness for nutrient-rich products, high penetration of marketing channels in rural and urban areas, availability of enhanced dairy products with the range of flavors facilitate the milk coagulating market to have a significant market growth. Coupled with these factors, drivers like advanced and high technological machinery, inter-relationship of urbanization and changing consumer preferences also contribute to the growth of the market.

The factors like inconsistent regulatory processes, high research and development costs, temperature dependent product life, government interventions and regulatory policies affect the growth of the milk coagulating enzyme market.

Milk and milk products are in demand all around the world with different product category preferences. Considering different policies for the dairy products which depends upon religious, cultural and other demographic factors, the milk coagulation enzyme market has a vast regional expansion. The milk coagulating enzyme has its presence in the North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Some of the market players are