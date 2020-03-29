Molded Fiber Plates Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2028

Molded fiber plates are one of the most sought-after products in the foodservice industry. Molded fiber plates are among the most easily recognizable disposable tableware items across the world, and are ideal for a variety of food. High preference for molded fiber plates is attributed to their sturdy and lightweight nature. The simple design concept of molded fiber plates enables them to be manufactured in an extensive range of shapes and sizes, depending on the type of meal. The global push for sustainability across the world is expected to be one of the leading contributors to growth in demand for molded fiber plates.

Most molded fiber plates are manufactured from pre-consumer recycled fiber material, which increases their consumer acceptance. Modern consumers have become increasingly environment-conscious, which makes molded fiber plates an ideal solution for foodservice providers to enhance their consumer appeal. Molded fiber plates are used in a wide range of occasions and family outings, which includes backyard barbeques, picnic gatherings, festive occasions, and eating out in cafeterias and casual restaurants. The global molded fiber plates market is expected to have a largely positive outlook during the forecast period.

Global Molded Fiber Plates Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers of molded fiber plates have been making efforts to ensure that the design and shape of the plates are in line with the type of food they are meant for. Several different sizes of molded fiber plates are available in the market. Available shapes of molded fiber plates include oval, round and square, in addition to options for customized designs. The designs of molded fiber plates are also used to influence consumer perception. This leads to opportunities for molded fiber plates’ manufacturers to tweak their designs to impart a modern appearance.

The global molded fiber plates market is likely to be benefitted by growth in the number of foodservice outlets, especially in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region. Key players in the global molded fiber plates market are expected to focus on increasing the amount of recyclable materials in their products. To cater the demand for plates which can be used to serve multiple foods, molded fiber plates with more than one cavities are also offered in the market. Other areas of focus for manufacturers of molded fiber plates include better stackability of plates and the production of processed chlorine free molded fiber plates.