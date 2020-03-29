MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Motorcycle Start Stop Systems Market Future Demand Analysis, Key Objective Forecast By 2028”

Motorcycle start stop system is an anti-idling technology based on the collaborative combination of brake, battery management and engine. The system efficiently halts the combustion of internal engine whenever the motorcycle comes to a complete halt in a traffic jam or at a signal and restarts the engine the moment motorcycle accelerator is applied. This system helps in reducing unnecessary fuel consumption and idling of motorcycle, which in turn, helps in extending the motorcycle life and its fuel efficiency. Motorcycle start stop system has also proven beneficial in reduction of tailpipe emissions.

Rapid urbanization, shifting needs of customers and motorcycle OEMs providing different features with the motorcycles not limited to safety, stability, comfort and performance, have attributed the need for installing motorcycle start stop system. The motorcycle OEMs have been constantly involved in innovation of new electronic technology for motorcycles whose utilization has greatly helped in trimming down fuel consumption and ease the riding of the commuters. Additionally, Hero Motocorp Ltd. is one of the motorcycle manufacturing company that has patented a variant of this technology for their motorcycles in India.

Increase in the number of commuter motorcycles sales driven by rising need for fuel efficiency are primary drivers that has fuelled the growth of motorcycle start stop system market. Rising demand of high mileage motorcycle owing to growing traffic congestion across the globe, mainly in metropolitan cities of the Asia Pacific region is an important factor that has influenced the growth of motorcycle start stop system market. Government of many countries across the globe are introducing emission norms to reduce pollution which in turn has led to stringent emission regulation for motorcycles has played a significant role in the growth of motorcycle start stop system market.

Motorcycle start stop system marginally increases the overall cost of motorcycle which can act as a restraint to the market owing to the consumers being highly cost-conscious. Moreover, this technology has not penetrated enough among motorcycle manufacturers across the world which can hinder the market growth in the upcoming years. The advancement of technologies has resulted in electrification of mechanical components which has led to implementation of more electronic components & systems in motorcycles such as anti-idling start stop system of motorcycle.

By Motorcycle type, the Motorcycle Start Stop Systems market can be segmented as:

Standard

Cruiser

Sports

Mopeds

Others

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Motorcycle start stop system market is correlated with the motorcycles sales on a global level. On the basis of regional segmentation, Asia Pacific region is currently dominating the motorcycles market, thus the region is anticipated to hold prominent share in the motorcycle start stop system market, owing to high demand of motorcycles observed from countries such as India China and ASEAN countries. Eastern Europe and Latin America have also observed large population of motorcycle users and stringent emission norms for motorcycles are the reason for significant growth of the said market. In contrast the consumers in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America prefer passenger cars over motorcycles owing to high disposable income and general lack of interest towards motorcycles which in turn, impede the growth of the motorcycle start stop system market in the upcoming years. The same also holds true for the GCC countries, where the motorcycle market is largely overshadowed by passenger cars market.

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hero Motocorp Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

SKF Evolution

Voyomotive, LLC

Perkins Engines Company

Denso Corporation

