Multi-axis Motion Controller Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

The motion of an object can be controlled with the help of a motion controller. Digital (such as digital computers), as well as analog components, can be used to manufacture motion controllers. Motion control is a part of automation that involves the machine parts that move and ultimately provide control and safety. When motion control products and automation come together, high rates of productivity and flexibility can be achieved in the devices and equipment. Manufacturing industries based on machinery and production are directly affected by changes in the global multi-axis controller market. A central DC power supply is provided in a multi-axis motion controller which is shared by some axes. As a common DC power supply is shared between multiple axes, there is a cost advantage in applications where multiple axes are used in a device. Multi-axis motion controllers can be used in application areas such as Co-ordination Inspection Machine, Laser Cutting machines, Coil winding machines, Routing Machines, and Glass Cutting Machines, among so many other applications. During the forecast period 2017-2026, the Multi-axis Motion Controller is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market: Drivers & Restraints

In the recent past, a concept known as Internet of Things (IoT) for customized products has emerged. This concept, making its way through the market has brought about an Industrial revolution along with the concept of Industry 4.0. The emergence of IoT is likely to drive the Multi-axis Motion Controller Market. Also, one of the factors expected to push the growth of Multi-axis Motion Controller market is the increased adoption and demand for motion controllers in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. As the machines used in the industries are gradually becoming electromechanically or electrically operated, the demand for multi-axis motion controllers is also increasing at a fast pace, especially in the machine tools segment. Also, electric discharge machining and laser cutting machining are high potential areas where growth is estimated at a high CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2021. Multi-axis motion controllers provide very high levels of precision control and accuracy and hence have a very high demand in the semiconductor segment of multi-axis motion controller market. Low- cost manufacturers of Asia region have a competitive strategy for deciding the prices of multi-axis motion controllers. This factor may restrain the growth of Multi-axis Motion Control Market.

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market: Market Segmentation

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market is segmented by end-user, by applications, by product-type, and by geography. Further, regarding end uses, multi-axis motion controllers used in the machine tools segment consist of hardware services and products for movement and controlling the position of composite functions. The growth and demand for machine tool end use in the manufacturing industries is grown rapidly due to the efficiency and quality of equipment and machines used in major applications including metal cutting and metal forming applications where multi-axis motion controller based products are primarily executed. Moreover, labeling and packaging machines need homogeneous and advanced multi-axis motion controllers that can regulate synchronized movements along various axes.

Based on end-user, Multi-axis Motion Controller is segmented into:-

Packaging and labeling

Machine tools

Material handling

Semiconductor

Others

Based on applications, Multi-axis Motion Controller is segmented into:-

GMC

Material handling

Robotics and CNC

Packaging and labeling

Semiconductor Process

Flight Simulator

Semiconductor

Based on product-type, Multi-axis Motion Controller is segmented into:-

Digital Signal Processing type

Analog Circuit type

Programmable Logic type

Micro Control Unit type

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market: Regional Outlook

The APAC (Asia-Pacific) region is said to be global leader in the multi-axis motion controller production, accounting for around significant share of the Multi-axis Motion Controller market share. This figure is estimated to go further up in the estimated period 2017-2021. The APAC region has seen a rise in the investments made in the machinery production field, which has in turn lead to an increase in the demand for the multi-axis motion controller. Asia is a region rich in raw materials, labor and land, available at an affordable cost. Hence, key players of the Multi-axis Motion Controller Market are willing to make huge investments in the manufacturing sector in the Asia region. Asia, Latin America and the Middle East regions are expected to show a growing trend in the Multi-axis Motion Controller Market during the forecast period. The packaging and labelling sector of the Multi-axis Motion Controller Market is estimated to show a high growth rate in the US and China regions.

Multi-axis Motion Controller Market: Key players

Some of the major players of the Multi-axis Motion Control Market are:-

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Galil

Parker Hannifin

Bosch Rexroth

Some of the other prominent vendors are:-

TRM

Aerotech

Trio Motion Technology

AMK

Toyo Advanced Technologies

Altra Industrial Motion

Technosoft

Arcus Technology

CS-Lab

Strategi

Delta Tau Data Systems

Servotronix Motion Control

FAULHABER

Schneider Electric

Moog

OMEGA

SANYO DENKI

OMRON

ORMEC Systems

Rockwell Automation

sub Machine Control

Regional analysis for Multi-axis Motion Controller Market includes

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

