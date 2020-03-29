Multi-layer Blown Films Market: Outlook, Opportunity & Future Trends Till Forecast Period 2026

The global market for Multi-layer Blown Film was valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2017. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

Multi-layer Blown Films are co-extruded films which exhibits different properties when blended with different polymer materials. Multi-layer blown films are used for barrier properties. For instance, thermoforming film manufactured by blown extrusion is used for poultry, cheese, and sea foods. Multi-layer blown films includes various applications such as manufacturing bags, pouches, lids and wraps among others. Multi-layer Blown Film are made from extruders where polymer material is passed through a circular die and then followed by bubble expansion. Multi-layer Blown Films provides heat resistance which helps in transition of goods in variable temperatures. Multi-layer blown films also includes stretch films, shrink films & specialty films.

The global market for Multi-layer Blown Film is segmented as material type, layer type, application type, film type, and end use. Multi-layer Blown Film has UV stability which makes it more preferable for use. The number of layers in co-extruded films is the crucial factor as it increases the performance of Multi-layer Blown Films. Multi-layer Blown films are used most commonly in Food & Beverage industry, for efficient food packaging. These films can have a variety of structures, which results into different properties as per the consumer demands. The 7-layer structure of Multi-layer Blown Film includes a barrier layer, tie-layers, abrasion resistant layers, inner and outer layers. The inner and outer layer may be two or more than two layers. Multi-layer Blown Films are most commonly used for agriculture, food & beverages, textile, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Multi-layer Blown Film market is expected to witness maximum revenue from 7 layer segment. Multi-layer Blown Film market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific region due to high consumer demand in food and agriculture sector. Multi-layer Blown Film structures are available with many polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, EVOH and others. In the multi-layer structure EVOH is commonly used in middle, so as to reduce its hydration properties. Multi-layer blown stretch films provides high load retention that it has excellent holding properties in use. These films do not stretch much after application.

7-layer segment of the Multi-layer Blown Film market was valued at US$ 1,630.1 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2018-2026.

Drivers & Restraints

The packaging of goods is very essential part of manufacturing process, manufacturers prefer efficient and convenient packaging for their branding and promotions. The blown films used for packaging are modifying in terms of number of layers and giving rise to its usage for food protection. Multi-layer Blown films are used for safety of crops as agricultural films, which balances heat and light transmission throughout the packaging. The end users such as pharmaceuticals and F&B can significantly contribute to growth of Multi-layer Blown Film market. Blown films are modified by use of number of layers and various polymers having different characteristics. The increasing number of layers is driving the growth of Multi-layer Blown Film market.

The material used in making layer structures for Multi-layer Blown Film are modified by the manufacturers. Multi-layer blown film can be used in tube form or in sheet form. Application area includes industry packaging, consumer packaging, laminating film, barrier film and others. The complications in the extrusion process of the films may hamper the growth of the global Multi-layer Blown Film market. Blown technology includes bi-axial orientation of materials, which includes vertical and horizontal orientation. The extruders sometimes does not support all the polymeric materials, which reduces its capabilities. 11-layer film structure of Multi-layer Blown Film has better performance but its process is complicated.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global market for Multi-layer Blown Film include Scientex Berhad, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Loparex LLC, Proampac LLC, Next Gen Films Inc., RKW Hyplast Nv, borealis AG, and Korozo Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.