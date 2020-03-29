Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market – CelluForce, UPM, American Process Inc, Borregaard

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market – Overview

Nanocrystalline cellulose are extricated from woody biomass and prepared into strong chip, fluid, or gel structures. It is broadly utilized in different end-client ventures, for example, composites fabricating, paper handling, sustenance and drink, paints and coatings, restorative and pharmaceutical, individual consideration, and others which incorporate oil and gas, materials, and bond because of its prevalent properties, for example, high quality, electro-attractive reaction, and biodegradability. The worldwide nanocrystalline cellulose market is anticipated to extend at a considerable pace because of ascend sought after for inexhaustible and biodegradable common materials. Makers are progressively using nanocrystalline cellulose because of its high solidarity to-weight proportion.

Continuous technological innovation in material science and nanotechnology, advancements in the personal care industry, and focus on biodegradable food packaging are fuelling the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose. Nanocrystalline cellulose can alter characteristics of a material by changing its permeability, strength, flexibility, and optical properties. Use of nanocrystalline cellulose improves tensile strength, stiffness, and surface smoothness. Optical films incorporated with nanocrystalline cellulose are well suited for the use in specialty packaging, biosensors, and security devices. Nanocrystalline cellulose is derived from cellulose, which is found in plants and trees. Nanocrystalline cellulose offers several advantages such as reduced weight, high surface area, high strength, stiffness, chemical reactivity, non-toxicity, and biodegradability. Nanocrystalline cellulose act as reinforcement agents and exhibit superior tensile strength in polymer composite materials. Unique optical, electrical, and magnetic properties of nanocrystalline cellulose make it suitable for a wide range of applications. Nanocrystalline cellulose is utilized in several applications such as biomedical, bioimaging, nanocomposite, gas barrier films, and optically transparent functional materials. Manufacturers are increasingly producing nanocrystalline cellulose-based products, as nanocrystalline cellulose provides high stiffness and strength. Furthermore, advancements in the ultra-thin technology is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the nanocrystalline cellulose market.

Rise in demand for green materials in developed regions is driving the nanocrystalline cellulose market. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations propel the nanocrystalline cellulose market in developed regions. Manufacturers strive to produce green nanocrystalline products by collaborating with companies that produce forest products. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Japan have been investing considerably in research and development activities to promote the production of nanocrystalline cellulose on pilot and commercial scales in the last few years. Support and funding from governments are projected to boost the nanocrystalline cellulose market.

The report analyzes and forecasts the nanocrystalline cellulose market at a global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilograms) and value (US$ thousand) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global nanocrystalline cellulose market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints have on the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the nanocrystalline cellulose market at a global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global nanocrystalline cellulose market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the nanocrystaliine cellulose market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global nanocrystalline market by segmenting it in terms of end-user and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for nanocrystalline cellulose in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes the demand for individual end-user segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global nanocrystalline cellulose market. Key players profiled in the global nanocrystalline cellulose market include CelluForce, UPM, American Process Inc, Borregaard, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO.LTD, RISE Innventia AB, Melodea Ltd, Stora Enso, and Sappi. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of nanocrystalline cellulose for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of nanocrystalline cellulose market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on end-user and region segments. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-user have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.