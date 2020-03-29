Orthodontic Elastics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027

Orthodontic Elastics Market Introduction

Orthodontic elastics are disposable elastic ligatures used in orthodontic treatment to close the gap between teeth, and adjust bite and jaw position. Orthodontic elastics are integral part of orthodontic treatment in dental clinics and hospitals. These elastics are used to connect top tooth brackets to bottom tooth bracket with the help of hooks. Orthodontic elastics need to be removed during meals, and while cleaning teeth and orthodontic brackets. These need to be replaced daily, as elasticity of the band decreases over a period of time. Different types and sizes of orthodontic elastics are currently available in the market based on application and usage.

Orthodontic Elastics Market – Competitive Landscape

The global orthodontic elastics market is highly fragmented with several domestic players holding key market share in respective region. The low cost of manufacturing, easy availability of these products, large volume business for orthodontic elastics and easy entry for new players into orthodontic market etc. factors have attracted large number of domestic manufacturers into this field.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. is one of the world’s leading provider of healthcare products, service & technology to dental, animal health and medical practitioners all around the world. Company markets and distributes around 120,000 company’s products through its centralized and automated distribution channels. Also, company distributes more than 180,000 additional products as per customized orders.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth, Request a brochure of this report here

3M

3M is one of the leading company in delivering orthodontic products and services across the globe with more than 100 years of experience in the market. The company offers its products and services in various industries such as biopharmaceutical purification, drug delivery systems, food safety, health information system, personal healthcare, medical device components, and oral care.

Hubit CO., LTD

Founded in 2005, Hubit CO., LTD is a South Korea based dental device company that deals in the research, development, and commercialization of various advanced dental products. Company has a strong expertise in development of bio-materials, dental materials, and medical equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes orthodontic brackets, wires, tubes, screws, and dental accessories.

G&H Orthodontics

Founded in 1989, G&H Orthodontics is a U.S. based company that provides clinical solutions to orthodontic facilities. The company has one of the broadest product portfolio comprising of brackets, wires, elastomers, bonding products, headgears, impressions and models, and orthodontic instruments. G&H Orthodontics markets its products in more than 40 countries across the globe.

FORESTADENT

FORESTADENT is the Germany based manufacturer and supplier of orthodontic equipment across the globe. The company’s product portfolio comprises of brackets, bands and buccal tubes, wires and arches, aligners, intra and extraoral, skeletal anchorage, expansion screws and laboratory supplies, pliers, instruments, and related accessories used in orthodontic procedures.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Orthodontic Elastics Market – Dynamics

The orthodontic elastics market to grow with high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of temporomandibular disorders

The global orthodontic elastics market is projected to be primarily driven by high prevalence of orthodontic disorders across the globe. For instance, the temporomandibular disorder is an orthodontic disorder with prevalence between 5% and 12%. Prevalence of temporomandibular disorder is higher in the elderly population. Hence, rapid increase in the geriatric population in North America, Europe, and Japan is a key factor projected to fuel the growth of the global orthodontic elastics market during the forecast period. Moreover, easy availability of orthodontic elastics, low cost of the product, and rise in awareness about oral health are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global orthodontic elastics market during the forecast period.

Orthodontic Elastics Market – Segmentation

On the basis of Elastic type, the global market can be divided into