Over-the-top Market Report 2019: Analysis by Component, Device Type, Content Type, Revenue, User Type, End-User and Forecast to 2025

Over-the-top Market by Component, Device Type, Content Type, Revenue Model, User Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,” the global OTT market size was valued at $97.43 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $332.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in OTT demand in the developing regions, increase of SVoD services in emerging markets, expansion in the variety of contents, surge in the demand of live streaming channels, emergence of new OTT markets, and new developments in OTT technology are the factors that majorly boost the growth of the market. However, lack of data network infrastructure and latency issues are expected to hamper the OTT market growth.

Based on device type, the smartphones segment dominated the overall OTT market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is owing to rising use of smartphones to stream OTT services and growing market for larger screen smartphones in the developing economies. Also, the segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to ongoing gradual replacement of TVs with smartphones and mobile app streaming via OTT, which might open doors to innovation in the OTT market.

The subscription revenue model was the highest contributor to the global OTT market in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period as the adoption of smartphones and tablets has increased among the target consumers base for vendors that offer SVOD and VOD services, whereas the availability of high-speed internet and smartphone applications has improved access to SVOD services. However, the advertisement revenue model is expected to witness highest growth due to rise in popularity of VOD ads.

The video content type segment dominated the overall over-the-top market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to progressive rollout of new technologies, which lead to video consumption. Also, the segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the major shift of consumers toward online video streaming because of ongoing price wars.

Furthermore, the media & entertainment industry dominated the over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to rise in numbers of digital-video consumers. This is expected to increase the demand of OTT services in media & entertainment industry. However, the IT & telecom industry is expected to witness highest CAGR in the OTT market forecast period due to the growth of over-the-top services in telecommunication industries for video calling, voice, and messaging services.

North America dominated the overall OTT market share in 2017, as the region is equipped with high broadband access as well as number of services, which have already moved on to providing several videos in HD and 4K. Also, new services such as AT&T, ESPN, Turner Sports and Crown Family Media Networks experienced strong traction in the U.S., which fuels the growth of the market.

Key Findings of the Over-the-top Market:

By component, the solution segment dominated the market. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global OTT industry during the forecast period.

Based on device type, the smartphone segment accounted for the highest revenue of OTT industry in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Based on content type, the video segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Based on industry vertical, the media & entertainment industry generated the highest revenue of OTT market in 2017. However, IT & Telecom industry is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period.

Based on region, North America dominated the over-the-top industry in 2017. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Ltd. This study includes OTT market trends, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Over-the-Top Market

3.2.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. High bargaining power of buyer

3.2.3. Low-to-moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.2.5. High competitive rivalry

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Case Studies

3.4.1. Bonnier Corporation

3.4.2. Canal Digital

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing OTT demand in developing regions

3.5.1.2. Rise of SVoD services in emerging markets

3.5.1.3. Expansion in the variety of contents

3.5.1.4. Growth in the demand of live streaming channels

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of data network infrastructure

3.5.2.2. Latency issues

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of new OTT markets

3.5.3.2. New developments in OTT technology

CHAPTER 4: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Smartphones

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Smart TV’s

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Gaming Consoles

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Set-Top Box

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY CONTENT TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Video

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Audio/ VoIP

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Games

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Communication

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY REVENUE MODEL

7.1. Overview

7.2. Subscription

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Advertisement

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. Hybrid

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY USER TYPE

8.1. Overview

8.2. Personal

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis by country

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY END USER

9.1. Overview

9.2. Media & Entertainment

9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.2.3. Market analysis by country

9.3. Education & Training

9.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.3.3. Market analysis by country

9.4. Health & Fitness

9.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.4.3. Market analysis by country

9.5. IT & Telecom

9.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.5.3. Market analysis by country

9.6. E-commerce

9.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.6.3. Market analysis by country

9.7. BFSI

9.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.7.3. Market analysis by country

9.8. Government

9.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.8.3. Market analysis by country

9.9. Others

9.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.9.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 10: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY REGION

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.2.3. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.2.4. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.2.5. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.2.6. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.2.7. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.2.8. Market analysis by country

10.2.8.1. U.S.

10.2.8.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.2.8.1.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.2.8.1.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.2.8.1.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.2.8.1.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.2.8.1.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.2.8.2. Canada

10.2.8.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.2.8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.2.8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.2.8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.2.8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.2.8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.3.3. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.3.4. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.3.5. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.3.6. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.3.7. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.3.8. Market analysis by country

10.3.8.1. Germany

10.3.8.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.3.8.1.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.3.8.1.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.3.8.1.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.3.8.1.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.3.8.1.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.3.8.2. France

10.3.8.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.3.8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.3.8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.3.8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.3.8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.3.8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.3.8.3. UK

10.3.8.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.3.8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.3.8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.3.8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.3.8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.3.8.3.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.3.8.4. Italy

10.3.8.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.3.8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.3.8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.3.8.4.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.3.8.4.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.3.8.4.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.3.8.5. Spain

10.3.8.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.3.8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.3.8.5.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.3.8.5.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.3.8.5.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.3.8.5.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.3.8.6. Rest of Europe

10.3.8.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.3.8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.3.8.6.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.3.8.6.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.3.8.6.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.3.8.6.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.4.3. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.4.4. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.4.5. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.4.6. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.4.7. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.4.8. Market analysis by country

10.4.8.1. Japan

10.4.8.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.4.8.1.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.4.8.1.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.4.8.1.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.4.8.1.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.4.8.1.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.4.8.2. China

10.4.8.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.4.8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.4.8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.4.8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.4.8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.4.8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.4.8.3. Australia

10.4.8.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.4.8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.4.8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.4.8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.4.8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.4.8.3.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.4.8.4. India

10.4.8.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.4.8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.4.8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.4.8.4.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.4.8.4.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.4.8.4.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.4.8.5. South Korea

10.4.8.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.4.8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.4.8.5.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.4.8.5.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.4.8.5.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.4.8.5.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.4.8.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4.8.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.4.8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.4.8.6.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.4.8.6.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.4.8.6.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.4.8.6.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.5. LAMEA

10.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.5.3. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.5.4. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.5.5. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.5.6. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.5.7. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.5.8. Market analysis by country

10.5.8.1. Latin America

10.5.8.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.5.8.1.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.5.8.1.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.5.8.1.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.5.8.1.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.5.8.1.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.5.8.2. Middle East

10.5.8.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.5.8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.5.8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.5.8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.5.8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.5.8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

10.5.8.3. Africa

10.5.8.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Component

10.5.8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by device type

10.5.8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by content type

10.5.8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by revenue model

10.5.8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by user type

10.5.8.3.6. Market size and forecast, by end user

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Key Executives

11.1.3. Company snapshot

11.1.4. Operating business segments

11.1.5. Product portfolio

11.1.6. Business performance

11.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.2. Netflix, Inc.

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key Executives

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Operating business segments

11.2.5. Product portfolio

11.2.6. R&D Expenditure

11.2.7. Business performance

11.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. Hulu, LLC

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key Executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Operating business segments

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. Business performance

11.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. Google LLC

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key Executives

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.4. Operating business segments

11.4.5. Product portfolio

11.4.6. R&D Expenditure

11.4.7. Business performance

11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.5. Apple Inc.

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key Executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Operating business segments

11.5.5. Product portfolio

11.5.6. R&D Expenditure

11.5.7. Business performance

11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. Facebook, Inc.

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key Executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Product portfolio

11.6.5. R&D Expenditure

11.6.6. Business performance

11.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. Telstra Corporation Limited

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key Executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Operating business segments

11.7.5. Product portfolio

11.7.6. Business performance

11.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. Rakuten, Inc.

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key Executives

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Operating business segments

11.8.5. Product portfolio

11.8.6. R&D Expenditure

11.8.7. Business performance

11.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.9. Microsoft Corporation

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key Executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Operating business segments

11.9.5. Product portfolio

11.9.6. R&D Expenditure

11.9.7. Business performance

11.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.10. Tencent Holdings Ltd

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key Executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Operating business segments

11.10.5. Product portfolio

11.10.6. R&D Expenditure

11.10.7. Business performance

11.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.10.9. Key strategic moves and development

