Paper Buckets Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2026

Paper buckets are single use buckets usually used by foodservice outlets to serve various products. These paper buckets can be either made up of coated or uncoated paper. The coating is done in order to prevent them from becoming soggy and leak. Paper buckets are considered ideal for storing both hot and cold foods including ice, ice-cream, popcorn and more. Manufacturers are also producing paper buckets with lids, which enables storage for a longer time.

Paper buckets can also be used for storing paints. Apart from functional attributes such as low costs and easy handling, other features such as hygiene, and grab-and-go features of paper buckets, have been major contributors in increasing popularity of paper buckets across the globe. Unlike foam buckets, paper buckets leave relatively less impact on the environment and hence are more preferred.

Paper Buckets Market: Dynamics

Paper buckets market is expected to be driven majorly by the thriving foodservice industry during the forecast period. Foodservice packaging has evolved over the years and comprises a wide array of products which includes bowls, cups, buckets and more. Paper buckets hold a significant share in the foodservice packaging industry. With the rising intolerance towards the use of plastic, paper buckets are gaining traction in the food service packaging market.

This is expected to be the key driver for the growth in demand of paper buckets. Increasing number of food service outlets, in emerging as well as the developed economies has resulted in increased consumption of paper buckets. Foodservice giants such as KFC, McDonalds and Subway have shifted from plastic cutlery to paper based solutions, this is led to increased use of paper buckets globally.

Advancements in printing technology has enabled the manufacturers to print logos and custom designs on their paper buckets. This has aided in enhancing the aesthetic appeal as well as in promoting their brands. Superior printing methods such as engraving can also be done on the paper buckets. All these added features aid in visually engaging packaging and hence are used by the brand owners for promotion.