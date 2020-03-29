Paper Furniture Pad Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Global Paper Furniture Pad Market – Overview

In the recent years, the usage of protective packaging is growing significantly due to the growth of the shipping and logistics industry across the globe. Paper furniture pad is one of the most economical protective packaging options available for the protection of several luxury products during transportation. Paper furniture pad is mainly used for protecting luxury items against scratches and damage. It is mainly used during the transportation of several items such as furniture, electronic appliances, home décor, etc. Paper furniture pad in an alternative for traditional moving blankets as it costs lesser than the latter. Moreover, the weight of paper furniture pad is also lighter as compared to other protective packaging options resulting into less amount of material required.

Global Paper Furniture Pad Market – Dynamics

The paper furniture pad market is expected to grow significantly due an increase in services such as packing and moving solutions for transportation purposes. Moreover, paper furniture pad has a double or triple cushion of paper, which provides better durability during the shipment of goods. In addition, paper furniture pad is also available in the form of heavy duty pads that do not tear easily during shipment. Paper furniture pad provides features, such as light weight, better shock absorption and cost-effectiveness, which are among the factors boosting the market. In addition, the rapid growth of several end-use industries across the globe has increased the trade volume of goods, which has resulted in the need for paper furniture pads on a large scale.

Furthermore, rapid industrialisation in developing countries, such as China, India, etc., has created new opportunities for the paper furniture pads market. The usage of paper furniture pads enables manufacturers & suppliers to stack goods and improve the efficiency of the supply chain network.

Global Paper Furniture Pad Market – Segmentation

The global paper furniture pad market is segmented by material type, layer type, binding items and end user. The pricing for paper furniture pad has been done based on the material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the global paper furniture pad market is segmented into –

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)

Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)

Waxed Paper

On the basis of layer type, the global paper furniture pad market is segmented into –

Double Layer

Triple Layer

On the basis of binding items, the global paper furniture pad market is segmented into –

Labels

Tapes

Stretch Wraps

Plastic or Steel Straps

Others

On the basis of end user, the global paper furniture pad market is segmented into –

Logistic Industry

E-commerce

Packing & Unpacking Suppliers

Other End Users

Paper furniture pad is mainly used by the providers of packing & unpacking services and the logistics industry.

Global Paper Furniture Pad Market – Regional Overview

North America is expected to be a prominent market in the paper furniture pad market during the forecast period. On the other hand, China and India are expected to witness significant growth in the Asia paper furniture pad market. These countries have witnessed a shift in the demand to paper instead of plastic owing to the strict regulations governing the usage of the latter. Moreover, the Latin America paper furniture pad market is expected to record lethargic growth due to slow economic recovery.

Global Paper Furniture Pad Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the paper furniture pad market are John Johnson Co., Inc.; Eide Industries, Inc.; Imperial Paper Company; Arrow Packaging; Multi-Wall Packaging Corporation; Rose City Awning Co., Inc.; Atlantic Paper Company and Interstate Paper Supply Co. Inc.