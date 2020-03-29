Pet Food Ingredients Market : Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights 2016 – 2026

Pet food is a plant or animal product such as meat which are used to feed pet animals. Pet Food Ingredients market includes fruits and vegetable, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals. Pet food ingredients are rich source of calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates and other micronutrients. It also constitutes of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids which are essential for animal metabolism and digestion. Pet food manufacturers use various types of ingredients for pet feeding in order to provide a complete whole diet to the pets.

Pet food ingredients market can be segmented by product type such as – Vegetables and fruits, Animal derivatives, Cereal grains and oils, Vitamins and minerals and Feed Additive and supplements. Moreover pet food ingredients market can be segmented into pet type such as – Dog, Cat, Rabbit, Birds, Rodents and Others. The Pet Food Ingredients market can also be segmented geographically as- North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) regions.

Currently pet food industry is growing rapidly and thus rising demand of high-quality diets by pet owners is driving the global pet food ingredients market. Moreover rise in number of pet population also one of the growth drivers. Potential of infection and disease transmitted from pet animals is one of the major restraining factors. Rise in disposable income in developing economies is creating customers perception and purchasing decision towards pet animals.

Animal derivatives segment dominates the pet food ingredients market, while U.S. is the largest market. The Global Pet food ingredients Market is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit in CAGR from 2013 to 2019.

Some of the key players of the pet food ingredients market are: Marc Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Nestle S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Agrolimen SA and Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

