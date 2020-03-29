Plastics in Electronics Components Market – Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2017-2022
The global electronics components market reached nearly 3.9 billion pounds in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly 6.1 billion pounds in 2022 from 4.2 billion pounds in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% for 2017-2022.
Report Includes:
An overview of the global market for plastics in electronic components
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Information about pricing of resins, molders of electronic components, testing agencies, and requirements related to electronic components
Coverage of single devices, such as connectors, capacitors, switches, bobbins, multiple-component devices such as printed circuit boards and interconnects, and encapsulants.
Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry
Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377236
Report Scope
This study covers all electronics components where plastics are used to a significant extent. It concentrates on components produced by injection molding, compression molding and encapsulation. It does not cover wire and cable, films used in capacitors or recording media, or enclosures.
The study also identifies major material suppliers and key processors. It reviews important new technologies, as well as changes in legislation and industry standards and norms that may have significant effects on markets for electronics components, and it looks at interpolymer competition.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Overview
Snapshot of the Electronics Device Market
Computers
Overview
Desktops
Electronics Displays
Background
Printers
Overview
Inkjet Printers
Monochrome Laser Printers
Color Laser Printers
Manufacturers
“All-in-One” Machines
Phones
Corded
Cordless
Fax Machines
Scanners
Mobile Electronics Devices
Phones
Laptops/Notebooks/Netbooks
Tablets
E-Readers
Portable Music Players
Automotive Market
Overview
Electric Cars
CAFE Issues
Overview of Electronics Components in Automotive Products
Material Usage
Connectors
Sensors
Flexible Circuitry in Automotive Applications
Continue…
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461
For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/