Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Share, Applications, Scope, Growth Analysis and Global Forecast to 2023

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Overview:

Market reports associated with the chemicals and materials sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been lately put out along with a report on this industry. The market is anticipated to develop at an exceptional pace in terms of CAGR while grossing incremental revenue levels in the forecast period.

The use of polyvinyl butyral primarily as a raw material for laminated safety glass sheet in architectural and automotive applications is responsible for the expansion of the market in the forecast period. The consumption rate of PVB in installation of solar panels is another crucial factor responsible for the development of the market.

The increase in demand for strong binding resins has increased the demand for polyvinyl butyral which a specialty resin is substantially over the past few years. The robust growth pace of the paint & coatings industry is also creating a powerful impetus to the market’s growth. The market is also expected to positively leverage the trend of urbanization to boost the growth levels that can be achieved over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.),

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co., Ltd. (China),

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.),

Everlam (Belgium),

Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),

Huakai (China),

Kingboard (Fo Gang) Specialty Resins Limited (China),

Dulite PVB Film (Taiwan),

Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China) and

Guangzhou Aojisi New Materials Co., Ltd. (China).

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segmental Analysis:

The Polyvinyl Butyral Market globally is segmented on the basis of end use industry, application, and region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into composite fiber binder, ceramic binder, glass lamination, wash primer, and others.

The end use industry basis of segmentation of the market comprises of solar energy, automobile, paint & coatings, and others.

On the basis of the region, the market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The polyvinyl butyral market comprises of the five regions of Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American region is predicted to witness an excellent growth rate on account of high consumption potential, growing production capacities, and increasing economic growth rate.

In Europe, the demand for PVB is forecasted to develop in some countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the U.K, and Russia owing to an increased spending in innovation and rising purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the existence of major automobile manufacturers, specifically, in Germany is anticipated to give an added impetus to the market’s growth. Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil are expected to observe considerable growth due to escalating consumer spending on passenger cars as well as the incorporation of new technologies and inventions in Polyvinyl Butyral.

The Asia Pacific PVB market is anticipated to grow at a reasonable CAGR due to the emerging crude oil processing and expanding petroleum refineries in China and India. Furthermore, continual development of solar energy production capacities in several economies of the Asia Pacific such as India, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Japan are estimated to increase the demand for laminated solar glass panels, which, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for PVB over the forecast period.

