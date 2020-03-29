Powder Metallurgy Market: Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2022

The global powder shipments market should reach 4.7 billion pounds (in volume) and $10.9 billion by 2022 (in value) from 3.6 billion pounds and $7.3 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% and 8.2%, respectively, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

– An overview of the global markets for powder metallurgy

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of manufacturing capability and consumption by regional markets

– Examinations of industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of powder metallurgy

– Projections of technological issues, trends, and other influential factors

Profiles of leading companies in the industry that manufacture powder metal and other related materials used in the process, such as ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys, and metal matrix composites; and companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tolling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines, and other products

Report Scope

This report analyzes the PM industry on a global basis, including manufacturing capability and consumption by regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of PM.

Market drivers within the industry are identified. The quantity and value of various powders and parts shipments are projected from 2016 to 2017, and then over a 5-year period from 2017 to 2022. Technological issues and trends are projected and other influential factors are discussed.

The report identifies major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, including ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites. It also includes companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products.

