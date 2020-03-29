Report on High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market has been Segmented Based on Type, End-User, and Region

Global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) market report provides comprehensive analysis considering various macro as well as micro economic factors. The report studies the HPAPI market from five perspectives: type of HPAPI, type of manufacturer, type of drug, therapeutic area, and geography.

The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredient market report provides insights on contract versus captive HPAPI, synthetic versus biological HPAPI, and branded versus generic HPAPI. The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredient market is also segmented into major therapeutic areas which include oncology, anti-diabetic, cardiovascular, central nervous system, musculoskeletal and others. From geography perspective, the market is studied for five main geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America HPAPI market is sub-segmented for the U.S., Canada, while Europe HPAPI market is further segmented for Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific HPAPI market is segmented for Japan, China and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America market is segmented for Brazil and Rest of Latin America. Middle East and Africa HPAPI market segmented for GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Market size for each of the aforementioned segments and sub-segments is provided in US$ Mn considering 2013 and 2014 as base years and forecast from 2015 to 2023. The forecast model considers various factors such as drug patent expiry, therapeutic indication, prevalence, generic competition, anticipated drug approvals, impact of regulatory policies, industry pricing strategies and others. The research methodology is a blend of primary as well as secondary market research, where market estimates based on desk research are further refined considering inputs from expert interviews.

The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredient market report also provides qualitative information on HPAPI manufacturing capabilities of major players in the market. The report also includes details on current regulatory policies. Major factors driving and restraining the global HPAPI market are also discussed in the report, while lucrative opportunities from future perspective are also mentioned. Furthermore, the global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredient market report also provides event impact analysis, which maps key events impacting market growth including facility expansion, mergers and acquisitions, changes in regulatory policies, drug approval, drug patent expiry and generic or biosimilars drug approval. Value chain analysis is also provided for comprehensive analysis. Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredient market provides detailed information on current competitive landscape of the global HPAPI market. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis provides information on most attractive geographies for HPAPI manufacturing.

Finally, the report profiles major players in the global HPAPI market which include Alkermes plc, Cambrex Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Lonza Group, Novasep, Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., WuXi AppTec. Each of the companies are profiled for parameters including: company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments The report represents HPAPI market estimation and forecast in the form of 26 charts and figures, and 4 tables and comprises 85 slides.

