Report on Monocyte Activation Tests Market has been Segmented Based on Type, End-User, and Region

Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market: Overview

This report on monocyte activation tests studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various monocyte activation test products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global monocyte activation tests market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, major source, significant applications, key end-users, and geographies.

The monocyte activation tests market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, source, application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global monocyte activation tests market.

Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the market has been segmented into monocyte activation test kits and reagents. Rising preference for animal-free detection of pyrogens has increased the demand for monocyte activation tests kits and reagents. The market size and forecast for each of these sub-segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on source, the market has been segmented into blood based, peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) based and cell line based. Factors such as lack of animal usage, reliability, and accuracy are expected to support the growth of the blood-based segment during the forecast period. The market size and forecast for each of these sub-segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year

Based on application, the market has been segmented into lipid parenteral, dialysis liquids, toxic/immune-modulatory drugs, blood products and medical devices. Various medical devices are launched in the market every year and before the launch, every device needs to undergo pyrogen testing. This factor is responsible for the continuing dominance of the sub-segment. The market size and forecast for each of these sub-segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the market has been classified into pharmaceuticals industry, biotechnology industry, medical devices industry and others. Discovery and launch of new products fuel the growth of the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry segments, which in turn is projected to boost the growth of the monocyte activation tests market during the forecast period. The market size and forecast for each of these sub-segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global monocyte activation tests market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global monocyte activation tests market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are – Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Sanquin, Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, SOLVIAS AG, and Lonza Group.

The global monocyte activation tests market is segmented as given below:

Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market Revenue, by Product, 2015–2025 Monocyte Activation Test Kits Reagents

Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market Revenue, by Source, 2015–2025 Blood Based Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Bell (PBMC) Based Cell line Based

Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market Revenue, by Application, 2015–2025 Lipid Parenteral Dialysis Liquids Toxic/immune-modulatory Drugs Blood Products Medical Devices

Global Monocyte Activation Tests Market, by End-user Pharmaceuticals Industry Biotechnology Industry Medical Devices Industry Others



