Serum Biomarkers Market Set for Rapid Growth and Forecast 2018-2026

Serum biomarkers are proteins generally detected in urine, blood, and other bodily fluids produced by malignant cells or in reaction to presence/absence of malignant cells. Preferably, biomarkers should have at least one or more than one of the following properties: prompt detection of cancer within high risk population, diagnosis of specific type of cancer, prediction in its growth, screen its treatment response, and detect early recurrence.

Several of the biomarkers are not precise for organs or tumors and their levels may rise/decline in other diseases. The diagnostic value of marker depends on the prevalence of a disease in a selected population group or its percentage and sensitivity in normal individuals in which negative results are obtained. The serum biomarker is usually measured by its cost in a commonly available assay with reproducible results in a sample which is easy to access. In the past few years, the determination of serum biomarkers has been widely accepted as an important tool for early diagnosis and to find therapeutic solutions and projection of its growth in various kinds of tumors.

The global serum biomarkers market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Key drivers of the market are increase in the number of people suffering from different types of cancer and rise in the geriatric population. Increase in the cancer-afflicted population is anticipated to be another key driver of the market. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, the number of cancer patients diagnosed in the U.S. reached approximately 21 million in 2014. The number is expected to increase to 25.4 million by 2024. Over 60% of the world’s new cancer cases occur in Asia, Africa, and South America. Nearly the same percentage of cancer deaths also take place in these regions.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6614

Stomach, liver, lung, breast, and esophageal cancer are the most prevalent among populations across the world. Each cancer type requires unique treatment. Epidemiological studies predict variable incidences depending on the region. Incidences are high in Pakistan, Brazil, India, and France. Hence, rise in prevalence of cancer and the need for personalized medicine are expected to drive demand for serum biomarkers. This is likely to provide significant opportunities for players in this market. However, rise in cost of surgeries and lack of reimbursement policies in developing nations are expected to hamper the growth of the global serum biomarkers market.

The global serum biomarkers market can be segmented based on type of cancer and end-user. In terms of type of cancer, the global market can be classified into hepatocellular carcinoma, lung cancer, pancreatic & biliary tract cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, and others. Based on end-user, the global serum biomarkers market can be divided into hospitals, academic & research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global serum biomarkers market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years. This is attributed to the acceptance of better reimbursement policy structure, and well-established health care system. Europe and Asia Pacific are the other major markets for serum biomarkers. Rise in investments in research and development by top players, presence of key players, and collaboration of pharma & biotech companies with academic & research institutes are the factors boosting the growth of the serum biomarkers market in these regions.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6614

Key players in the global serum biomarkers market are Gilead, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Allergan, and Pfizer, Inc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/6614/serum-biomarkers-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.