Smart Bed Market Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2028

IoT as a technology has penetrated every aspect of human life. As a result of which the young tech savvy generation is looking for products that help them integrate technology into their daily seemingly non-tech activities. Seemingly non-technical products such as doors and furniture are now undergoing a digital shift as manufacturers look for newer ways of revenue generation by adding innovative features.

Smart bed available for medical and domestic purposes come with a range of features that can enhance the user experience in ways not possible otherwise. Smart beds for hospitals have features such as heart rate monitor and sleep analysis which can help doctors keep a track of patient’s health in real time. While the smart beds for domestic usage leverage technologies such as smart sensors, wi-fi and microphones to enable features that including smart alarm, automatic under-bed illumination and anti-snore functionality.

Smart Bed Market: Drivers & Challenges

The young generation of users belonging to urban cities are expecting higher level of comfort when they are their own home. Smart beds serve the exact purpose by helping users sleep better. Smart beds integrate themselves with the other devices of the user and make use of data from devices such as fitness trackers and smartphone to recognize user’s sleep patterns. Smart beds are thus driven by the user’s need for comfort. However, Smart Bed is a relatively new product in the industry and there are not many smart beds commercially available in the market. Smart beds can only by adopted in the mainstream market once users clearly see significant benefits from the end products. Currently, the products are under experimentation stage and are a part of uber luxury products market. Smart beds as a product being experimental and costly is hampering the growth of the overall smart bed market.

Smart Bed Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Smart Bed Market, By Application

Smart Bed for Hospitals

Smart beds used in hospitals are majorly focused on improving patient management and helping a patient to recover better. Smart beds provide healthcare providers gain insights including hard to get real time patient biometric analysis to improve patient health

Smart Bed for Domestic Usage

Smart beds for domestic usage include features such as smart heating and device integration to help the user elevate the sleeping experience. Smart beds connect with the user’s devices and analyze their sleeping pattern to maximize the comfort and elevate user experience.

Smart Bed Market: Regional Overview

North American users have a spending capacity and tend to adopt costlier and experimental devices faster than other geographies. The adoption of smart home is expected to grow in the geography in the coming years driving the growth of Smart Bed in the geography.

APAC and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the Smart Bed market owing to the rising trend of IoT adoption in these markets

Smart Bed Market: Competitive Landscape

Smart Bed Market: Key Contracts/ Agreements/ Acquisitions

Responsive Surface Technology, LLC, a sleep technology innovator, has partnered with athletes including Ellie Salthouse, Matt Hanson and Keon Broxton to help them in training and recovery. This partnership will help them get valuable data on basis of which they can amend their products accordingly for better results

Smart Bed Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in Smart Bed market include Responsive Surface Technology, LLC, Eight, Balluga Limited, Select Comfort Corporation, BAM Labs Inc, Stryker Corporation, Hi-Interiors, Besco Medical, iNyx and Besco Medical.

