Smart Headphones Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2019

Smart headphones include Bluetooth compatibility, noise cancellation available with HD and Blu-ray sound format, 3D surround sound, and features like increased storage capacity, and water resistance. With the growth in the home entertainment sector, headphones are fast becoming compatible with these technologies.

The wired headphones will account for the major share of the earbuds market till the end of the forecast period. With the presence of several manufacturers who offer a variety of wired headphones including over-ear headphones, the demand for headphones in this segment will increase in the coming years.

The global Smart Headphones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Headphones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Headphones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple (Beats)

LG

Bose

Bragi

Jabra

Sony

Logitech (Jaybird)

Skullcandy

Samsung (Harman)

Sennheiser

Microsoft

Panasonic

Anker

Altec Lansing

Best Buy (Insignia)

Bower & Wilkins

IO Gear

Yamaha

Pyle Audio

Belkin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Segment

Over-ear

On-ear

In-ear

By Technology

Wired Headphones

Wireless Headphones

Segment by Application

Sports Headphones

Gaming Headphones

Business Headphones

Professional Headphones

Ordinary Headphones

