Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market – Galaxy Surfactants, Taiwan NJC CORPORATION, JEEN International Corporation

The global sodium lauroyl isethionate market was esteemed at US$ 76.50 Mn in 2017 and is foreseen to extend at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026, as indicated by another report titled ‘Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ distributed by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The worldwide sodium lauroyl isethionate market is driven by rising interest for sodium lauroyl isethionate in healthy skin and hair care items.

Rise in demand for sodium lauroyl isethionate from the personal care sector to drive the market

Increasing awareness about use of sulfate-free mild surfactants through advertisements has led to increase in sales of shampoos, conditioners, and other personal care products containing sodium lauroyl isethionate. RITA has expanded its offerings of sulfate-free surfactants and entered new markets, becoming a trusted partner for development of finished personal care products. Changes in lifestyle, growing inclination toward personal grooming, and increasing use of natural products are expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Shifting consumer preference toward sulfate-free surfactants to fuel the market

Increasing preference for sulfate-free products and health risks associated with products containing sulfate compounds are expected to act as a major driver of the market during the forecast period. Sulfate compounds such as alkyl sulfates and alkyl ether sulfates used in personal care products has been a matter of concern over the last few years. Consumers are worried about the use of such sulfate compounds, which has risen significantly. However, efforts by major market players to replace sulfate products have gained momentum. Market leaders are involved in R&D activities to innovate sulfate-free formulas and develop sulfate-free personal care products. This trend has prompted surfactant manufacturers to develop new-generation, mild, water-soluble, sulfate-free surfactants. Disadvantages of sulfate compounds used in personal care products such as irritation caused to the skin and the eyes and stripping of the skin and the hair act as major driving factors for the global SLI market.

Health risks (such as skin irritation) associated with SLI when used in higher concentrations expected to hinder the market

Maintaining the concentration of sodium lauroyl isethionate while using it in various applications such as personal care products is highly important. SLI is considered a milder option; however, higher concentrations of SLI can lead to skin issues or can cause irritation. SLI can cause skin rashes, depending on its concentration and the individual’s susceptibility.

Products with SLI are determined safe for use in cosmetics, skin care products, and hair care products if used in limited concentrations. However, for specific applications, the product needs to satisfy quality and quantity standards.

SLI is produced by combining fatty acids with isethionic acid. Isethionic acid is derived from sodium bisulfite mixed in aqueous solution of ethylene oxide. However, ethylene oxide is a known carcinogen. Traces of ethylene oxide along with carcinogenic 1, 4-dioxane present in the product are harmful.

Chips/flakes segment to dominate the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market

Based on type, the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been segmented into chips/flakes, powders, and granules. The chips/flakes segment dominated the global market in 2017. The segment is likely to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. This can be largely attributed to rise in the demand for flake-type sodium lauroyl isethionate for use in applications such as personal care products. The granules segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is attributable to low prices of granule-type sodium lauroyl isethionate and high demand for it in hair care products.

Skin care segment dominates the sodium lauroyl isethionate market

In terms of application, the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been classified into hair care, skin care, and others. The hair care segment has been sub-divided into shampoos, conditioners, and hair styling products. Similarly, the skin care segment has been sub-divided into bubble baths, soap bars, and others. Skin care is a prominent segment of the sodium lauroyl isethionate market. In skin care products, SLI is used to impart texture, detergency, and wetting properties to the product. The soap bars sub-segment dominated the skin care segment of the market for SLI in 2017. The others application segment comprises oral care products such as mouth washes and tooth pastes and baby care products such as shampoos, creams, and soaps. The hair care segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to high demand for hair care products across the globe. Changing lifestyle and usage of high-quality personal care products are major factors propelling the demand for hair styling products and luxury hair beautifying products worldwide. This, in turn, is fueling the hair care segment of the sodium lauroyl isethionate market. Market share of the hair care segment is estimated to increase by the end of the forecast period.

North America dominates the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market

Based on region, the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growth of the personal care sector in North America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly expanding region of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market during the forecast period. Market share of the region is estimated to rise by the end of the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is fueled by changing lifestyle and growth of the personal care industry in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa constituted lower shares of the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market in 2017. Market share of these regions is projected to decline by the end of the forecast period. However, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, owing to significant growth of the personal care & cosmetics industry in these regions, led by factors such as rise in the disposable income of people in these regions.

High degree of competition among market players

High degree of competition exists among players operating in the global sodium lauroyl isethionate market. The market is dominated by large players and it is moderately consolidated. Key players account for a major share of the market. Major players profiled in the report are Innospec Performance Chemicals, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants, Taiwan NJC CORPORATION, JEEN International Corporation, JILIN AEGIS CHEMICAL CO., LTD, KIYU New Material Co., Ltd., BASF SE, and McKinely Resources, Inc.