Soil Fumigant Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2016 – 2024

Soil fumigants play a significant role in agriculture, nursery, and turf grass. Soil fumigation provides benefits to both farmers and food consumers. Fumigation is a pest control technique, wherein the land is filled with gaseous fumigants in to order to disinfect the land. Soil fumigants are applied prior to crop plantation to eliminate pests present in the soil. Soil fumigants target soil-borne pests, including nematodes, fungi, bacteria, weeds, and insects. These are used for tomato, potato, carrot, and strawberry, among various others fruits and vegetables. Fumigant, when applied to the soil, instantly converts into gas and forms a protection layer around the root. This in turn protects the crop from harmful pathogens present in the soil.

Fumigant products provide significant sustainable and cost-effective solutions in the agriculture industry to increase plant yields irrespective of geography. Fumigants are helpful in resolving problems caused by one or more pathogens. For instance, fumigant can control pathogens such as nutsedge (a weed) and root rot (phytophthora) in tomatoes. Commonly used fumigants are methyl bromide, chloropicrin, methyl iodide, 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D), dimethyl disulfide, dazomet, metam sodium, and metam potassium. Companies operating in this segment are striving to develop different products containing different ingredients to restrict the growth of various pathogens. Major advantages of soil fumigants are protection of plants from numerous pathogens and increased crop yield. Rising demand for food across the world over the past few years has fueled demand for soil fumigants.

The soil fumigant market is driven by high frequency of crop diseases and growing demand for food in both developed and developing nations. Rise in per hector production to meet food demand has led to high demand for soil fumigants. The environmental protection law in the U.S. and Europe will hinder the usage of soil fumigants in the next few years. Methyl bromide is one of the most commonly used soil fumigants; however, the usage of methyl bromide was restricted owing to its ozone depletion properties. Increasing in preference for organic food will boost demand for soil fumigants. Furthermore, innovative production practices without harming crop yield will increase demand for soil fumigants globally.

The soil fumigant market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth owing to high economic growth and rising demand for food. Developing countries such as China and India would play a vital role in the soil fumigant market due to increased demand for food driven by the rising population. North America is likely to be the second-largest market, followed by Europe, due to stringent regulations on chemicals used in agriculture. Moreover, countries in Africa, South America, and the Middle East have experienced rapid economic and industrial growth in the past few years. These factors are likely to create a favorable environment for the growth of the global soil fumigant market.

Key manufacturing companies operating in the soil fumigant market are Bayer CropScience AG, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Trinity Manufacturing, Inc., Arkema, BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Syngenta AG, Arysta LifeScience Limited, Great Lakes Solutions, The Dow Chemical Company, and Novozymes. Companies are striving to develop innovative solutions in the soil fumigant market to meet the changing needs of growers. Therefore, the global soil fumigant market is expected to experience strong growth in the next few years.

