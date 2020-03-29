Surgical Gown Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2026

The global surgical gown market is riding on the back of the rise in surgeries all across the world due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases. Another major reason that is helping the market to grow exponentially is the rapid advancement in the healthcare sector. Surgical gowns are known to be hygienic clothing which are worn by surgeons and others who are present in the operation theater during surgery. This helps in preventing bacteria and various microorganism in getting direct contact to the person who is operating. Transmission of bacteria is one of the major factor for spreading of disease, surgical gown helps in controlling it.

The global surgical gown market can be segregated on the basis of product, end user, distribution, and region. Each of the segment can be analyzed on the basis of market potential, ongoing trend, and other testing factors.

Global Surgical Gown Market: Rising Opportunities

Rising number of surgeries all across the world is a leading reason which is attributing to the revenue growth of the surgical gown market. Incessant rise in geriatric population all over the world is leading to rise in number of surgeries. This is not only limited to developed region such as North America and Europe, but also to developing regions like Middle East and Afric and Asia Pacific, owing to the rise in per capita income.

One of the notable function of the surgical gown which is making it mandatory for every operation theater is that it thwarts the patients from getting infected from Hospital Acquired infections (HAIs) that can be fatal. Rapid advancement in medicare facilities, the knowledge regarding the hospital acquired infections has also increased, thus helping in uptake of surgical gown. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it is more than 30% hospital acquired infections that makes the patients end up paying more than what was required. This has led to the rise in awareness regarding the hospital acquired infections, thus fueling the demand of the market product in years to come.

Prolonged innovation by the vendors accompanied with lucrative market is envisaged to push revenue growth of the market. The surgical gown market is well set market, but rapid innovations in the market is helping in making the product more efficient by preventing harmful infections, this factor is anticipated to help the market. Variety of gowns are available in the market for different purpose. On the basis of material there are various gowns available, these have also bolstered the growth of the market.

Global Surgical Gown Market: Geographical Study

On the basis of geography, Europe and North America is likely to hold the major share in the global surgical gown market, due to presence of large number of geriatric population. This has led to the rise in surgeries. Other factors that is contributing to the growth of the market in these regions are presence of various surgical procedures accompanied with stringent rules and regulations for healthcare professionals and patient safety. On the other hand Asia Pacific, is envisaged to become the fastest growing market due to rapid penetration of market. Presence of numerous surgical cases in the region is helping the market to grow. Middle East and Africa has witnessed a rise in demand for reusable gowns, as the lack of awareness along with low disposable income has helped this particular segment to grow in the region.

Global Surgical Gown Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the major players mentioned in the global surgical gown market are 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Lohmann & Rauscher, Stryker, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, and Hartmann AG.

The global surgical gown market is segmented into the following categories:

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics & Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Direct Sales

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

