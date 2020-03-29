Surgical Imaging Market worth $1,496 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% | New Study

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Surgical Imaging Market, by Modality, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the global surgical imaging market was valued at $1,063 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Surgical imaging systems are intra-operative imaging systems that are based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms during different surgeries such as orthopedic surgery, traumatology, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology for intra-operative imaging. The device provides high-resolution X-ray images in real time, allowing the surgeon to monitor progress at any point during the surgery.

The surgical imaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures across geographies with increase in popularity of flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms). Increase in number of hybrid operating rooms further boost the surgical imaging market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for integrated imaging systems and technological advancement in surgical imaging systems such as launch of O-arms n G-arms further contribute toward the market growth. However, higher cost of surgical imaging systems can impede the market growth. Some other factors such as better clinical outcomes, cost effectiveness, and greater convenience, further boost the market growth. However, higher cost associated with the surgical imaging system hamper the market growth.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43237

Based on technology, the market is categorized as image intensifier c-arms and flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms). At present, the at panel detector c-arms segment is the major revenue contributor and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Some key factors such as rise in demand for flat panel detector c-arms, and technologically advancement in medical devices are majorly driving the market growth. Furthermore, advantages offered by flat panel detector c-arms over the image intensifier c-arm such as higher resolution, clarity, contrast, and high efficiency further supports the market growth.

Based on modality type, the global surgical imaging market is categorized as mobile c-arms, mini c-arms, and others. At present, the mobile c-arms segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of mobile c-arms within various operating rooms, technological advancement in mobile c-arms, wide availability of mobile c-arms, and growth in number of hybrid operating rooms along with rise in usage of mobile c-arms are majorly driving the market growth of this segment. However, the demand for O-arms and G-arms is expected to increase during the forecast period, which makes it the fastest growing segment, due to increase in number of orthopedic surgery, growth in demand for advanced medical imaging systems, and increase awareness of O-arms and G-arms.

Based on application, the global surgical imaging market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, cardiovascular, general surgery, and other surgeries. At present, the orthopedic & trauma surgery segment is the major revenue contributor, and is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of intraoperative surgical imaging during orthopedic surgery, wide availability of surgical imaging systems for orthopedic surgery and rise in adoption of c-arm during orthopedic implantation. Neurosurgery segment will show fastest market growth over the forecast period due to growth in adoption of c-arm during neurosurgeries, rise in number of neurosurgical hybrid operating rooms, and increase in number of target population are majorly driving the market growth of this segment.

Key Findings of the Surgical Imaging Market:

Based on modality type, the mobile c-arms segment held more than three fifth share in the global market in 2018.

Based on technology type, the flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms) segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the orthopedic & trauma surgery segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global surgical imaging market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the rise in higher adoption of surgical imaging system, well developed healthcare infrastructure, increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries, wide availability of advanced surgical imaging system, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. While, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to, rise in number of minimally invasive surgeries with the increase in adoption of surgical imaging systems.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43237

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top investment pockets

2.2.2. Top player positioning

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/ peer market overview

3.3. Key forces surgical imaging industry/market

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Threat of Substitution

3.4. Pricing analysis

3.4.1. Pricing analysis of surgical imaging, by region, 2018 & 2026

3.5. Market evolution/industry roadmap

3.6. Value chain analysis

3.7. Impact of government regulations on global surgical imaging market

3.8. Industry pain point analysis

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Increase adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures

3.9.1.2. Advantages offer by flat panel detector C-arms

3.9.1.3. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Higher cost of surgical imaging instruments

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Growing demand for advanced imaging systems

3.9.3.2. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.9.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: SURGICAL IMAGING MARKET, BY MODALITY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Mobile c-arms

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Mini C-arm

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SURGICAL IMAGING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Image intensifier c-arms

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Flat panel detector c-arms

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SURGICAL IMAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Neurosurgery

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Cardiac & vascular Surgery

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. General Surgery

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Other Surgery

6.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: SURGICAL IMAGING MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. surgical imaging market, by technology

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. surgical imaging market, by application

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.2.2.2.2. Canada surgical imaging market, by technology

7.2.2.2.3. Canada surgical imaging market, by application

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico surgical imaging market, by technology

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico surgical imaging market, by application

7.2.3. North America Market size and forecast, by modality type

7.2.4. North America Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.5. North America Market size and forecast, by application

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.3.2.1.2. Germany surgical imaging market, by technology

7.3.2.1.3. Germany surgical imaging market, by application

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. France surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.3.2.2.2. France surgical imaging market, by technology

7.3.2.2.3. France surgical imaging market, by application

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. UK surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.3.2.3.2. UK surgical imaging market, by technology

7.3.2.3.3. UK surgical imaging market, by application

7.3.2.4. Rest of Europe

7.3.2.4.1. Rest of Europe surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.3.2.4.2. Rest of Europe surgical imaging market, by technology

7.3.2.4.3. Rest of Europe surgical imaging market, by application

7.3.3. Europe Market size and forecast, by modality type

7.3.4. Europe Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.5. Europe Market size and forecast, by application

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1. Japan

7.4.2.1.1. Japan surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.4.2.1.2. Japan surgical imaging market, by technology

7.4.2.1.3. Japan surgical imaging market, by application

7.4.2.2. China

7.4.2.2.1. China surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.4.2.2.2. China surgical imaging market, by technology

7.4.2.2.3. China surgical imaging market, by application

7.4.2.3. Australia

7.4.2.3.1. Australia surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.4.2.3.2. Australia surgical imaging market, by technology

7.4.2.3.3. Australia surgical imaging market, by application

7.4.2.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.2.4.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.4.2.4.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific surgical imaging market, by technology

7.4.2.4.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific surgical imaging market, by application

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by modality type

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by application

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.2.1. Brazil

7.5.2.1.1. BRAZIL surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.5.2.1.2. Brazil surgical imaging market, by technology

7.5.2.1.3. Brazil surgical imaging market, by application

7.5.2.2. South Africa

7.5.2.2.1. South Africa surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.5.2.2.2. South Africa Surgical imaging market, by technology

7.5.2.2.3. South Africa surgical imaging market, by application

7.5.2.3. Rest of LAMEA

7.5.2.3.1. Rest of LAMEA surgical imaging market, by modality type

7.5.2.3.2. Rest of LAMEA surgical imaging market, by technology

7.5.2.3.3. Rest of LAMEA surgical imaging market, by application

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by modality type

7.5.4. LAMEA Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.5. LAMEA Market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. General Electric (GE Healthcare)

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3.

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. Business performance

8.3. GENORAY Co. Ltd.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Operating business segments

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Hologic Inc.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6.

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Medtronic Plc.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. SHIMADZU Corporation

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Siemens

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Whale Imaging Inc.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Ziehm Imaging Inc.)

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Operating business segments

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43237

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]