Syringe Assembly Machine Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2027

Syringe assembly machine consists of 4 parts including barrel, plunger, gasket and a needle. The syringe assembly machine assembles and outputs syringes to a packaging line. Automatic means are provided along the assembly line of the apparatus affects the assembly of the syringes. The syringe is filled with a liquid during the assembly operation.

The pharmaceutical industry has grown in the past few years and hence the demand for syringes has also risen. The features of syringe assembly machine includes

Operational repeatability

Minimal installation space

Easy to use

High flexibility and capacity to process all types of sizes

Customizable, with choice of optional units (e.g. loading/unloading systems, Vision system, etc.)

Syringe assembly machine provide quality and minimize the defective product rate. The syringe assembly machine is equipped with gears and therefore the machine experiences a small backlash between the axels during the power transmission. The optimum production capacity of the syringe assembly machine is about 18,000-25,000 units per hour.

Special rotary table present in the syringe assembly machine line maintains a top-level cycle time. It also handles different operations, including some angular orientations and fluid dispensing system.

Global Syringe Assembly Machine Market: Dynamics

Syringe assembly manufacturers offer integrated and standalone machines with highest degree of functionality and quality. Assembly line comprises following steps:

Feeding of components into the machine

Scale printing on cylinders

Assembly of plunger (rubber) and plunger rod

Inserting of the plunger rod into cylinder

Automatic out-feeding of assembled parts

Transfer to the Packaging Unit

Automated syringe assembly machines have revolutionized the assembly process from the past 10-20 years. Automated syringe assembly machines have transformed the factory floors by improving quality, efficiency and productivity thereby, reducing labor cost and cycle time. Automation and installation of integrated turnkey systems by the manufacturers is the key trend in the syringe assembly machines.