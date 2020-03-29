Tablet and Capsule Counting Machines Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2016 – 2024

Constant technological development in the medical field with an aim to generate accurate, safe and efficient medications, has given rise to tablet and capsule counting machines in automatic packaging industry. The tablet and capsule counting machines are designed to automatically count and sort varied shaped and sized tablets and capsules in bulk at high speeds. The counting machines ensure appropriate counting and sorting of the drugs before it moves out for the final packaging. The growth of pharmaceutical industry impacts the demand of table and capsule counting machines in the packaging industry of medical products and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

Tablet and Capsule Counting Machines Market: Market Dynamics

The growth of pharmaceutical industry worldwide, pulls up the growth of packaging industry which in turn escalates the demand of tablet and capsule counting machines in the drug packaging production line. Moreover the table and capsule counting machines market have witnessed a growth in demand due to the shift from centralized hospital pharmacies to decentralized pharmacies.

However, the tablet and capsule counting machines market faces a major issue of cross contamination in terms of its operation. Different tablets and capsules are exposed to the same surface in the counting machines that leaves behind the residues of different drugs which gives rise to the issue of cross contamination of the drugs making it harmful for the end user.

It has been observed that the table and capsule counting machine market has opportunities in terms of technology wherein various companies have taken the initiative to develop remote tablet counting machines to improve accuracy and efficiency in medical dispensing.

Tablet and Capsule Counting Machines Market: Segmentation

The tablet and capsule counting machines market can be segmented on the basis of type of counting machines and tablet and capsule types.

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, the tablet and capsule counting machine can be segmented into Automatic counting machine, Semi-Automatic counting machine and Multi-Channel counting machine. The automatic counting machine count rates up to 2500 pills/min, semi-automatic counting machine can count up to 2000 pills/min and multi-channel counting machines can set their count limit for 1- 9,998 pieces.

By tablet and capsule Type

Based on the types of tablet and capsule, the market is segmented into counting of coated tablets, uncoated tablets, soft gelatin capsules, hard gelatin capsules. Coated tablets include sugar coated tablet, enteric coated tablet and uncoated tablets include chewable tables, lozenge tablet, sublingual tablet and soluble tablet.

Tablet and Capsule Counting Machines Market: Market Players

The prominent players in the table and capsule counting machines market are Busch Machinery, KBW Packaging, Kirby Lester, Deitz Company, Tianshui Huayauan Equipment Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Looglobal Technology Co., Ltd.