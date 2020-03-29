Tattoo Inks Market Regional Data Analysis And Competitive Landscape

Tattoo Inks Market – Snapshot

Tattoo ink is used to draw tattoos on the human body. It consists of pigments combined with a carrier. A carrier is a combination of water, glycerin, acrylic resin, and isopropyl alcohol. The purpose of the carrier is to disinfect the pigment suspension and offer ease of application. The pigment imparts color to the tattoo. Pigments in tattoo inks originate from a range of different sources including organic, mineral, vegetable-based, and plastic-based.

In terms of type, the global tattoo inks market has been segmented into black & gray tattoo inks and colored tattoo inks. The colored tattoo inks segment has been sub-divided into red, violet, and blue & purple. The black & gray tattoo inks segment accounted for a leading share of the global tattoo inks market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as black inks are widely used in outlining of colored tattoos. Most tattoo artists prefer black-only tattoos over colored tattoos, while some artists are specialized only in black tattoos.

Based on pigment, the global tattoo inks market has been classified into mineral, organic, and others. The others segment includes biological pigments, inorganic pigments, azo pigments, and earth pigments. Organic was a highly attractive segment of the global tattoo inks market in 2017, owing to physical properties of organic pigments such as higher resistance to sunshine, flooding, acids, alkalis, organic solvents, and heat compared to other pigments. Organic pigments exhibit high color strength when mixed with barium sulfate and titanium oxide. Due to these characteristics, organic pigments are widely used in tattoo inks.

Based on region, the global tattoo inks market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of both value and volume, North America was a leading region of the global tattoo inks market in 2017. Sales of tattoo inks were high in North America in 2017, primarily due to increase in the demand for tattoos among youngsters in the region. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to implement new rules about tattoo ink ingredients. This is likely to hamper the tattoo inks market in North America during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, Europe is expected to constitute a major share of the global tattoo inks market during the forecast period. Increase in the demand for tattoos among youngsters in the region is expected to boost the market in Europe during the forecast period. According to the Council of Europe, 12% of people in the European Union have one or more tattoos. Tattooing is an increasing fashion phenomenon in member countries of the European Union. Asia Pacific was a prominent region of the global tattoo inks market in 2017. The global tattoo inks market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to business expansion in the region by key players and extensive R&D activities in tattooing machines and needles. Moreover, increasing trend of tattooing in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the market in the region in the next few years.

Key players operating in the global tattoo inks market are Intenze Tattoo Ink, Eternal Ink, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Bloodline Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink, StarBrite Colors Tattoo Ink, and Sacred Color.

