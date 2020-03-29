MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Test And Measurement Sensors Market Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2028”

Precision measurement and rigorous testing of devices and systems has become a must in today’s scenarios where applications such as automobile and precision electronics are targeting granular efficiencies. This has compelled manufacturers to adopt systems that can help them keep a track of various parameters such as Acceleration, Pleasure & Load of a system under operation or testing.

Test & Measurement sensors are an important part of Quality Check and Product Development process for any manufacturer. Test & Measurement sensors deployed at diverse testing environments measure equipment based on set parameters to evaluate their fit to the desired quality standards. Test & Measurement sensors also help manufacturers find defects in their test products and evaluate the feasibility of products as per probable use cases. Test & Measurement sensors can also be used measure a product’s response in recreation of scenarios that a product under testing might face during a deployment. Test & Measurement Sensors are thus used heavily in manufacturing of cars where crash testing is extremely important for determining passenger safety.

Test & Measurement Sensors Market: Drivers & Challenges

Regulatory bodies across the world have started implementing stricter regulations on the quality of products. Manufacturers that either have global presence or are planning to expand their presence across geographies are scrambling to meet the quality standards specified by the respective regulatory bodies. The need to fulfil strict requirements put forward by regulatory bodies is thus driving the need for Test & Measurement sensors globally. However, with the increase in the need of precision and accuracy, manufacturing technologies have also advanced considerably and the availability of high precision manufacturing processes has resulted in enhancement of the output. The improvement in output quality across industries has thus resulted in reduction of dependency on test & measurement sensors and systems.

Test & Measurement Sensors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Test & Measurement Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

Load Measurement Sensors:

Load measurement sensors are used for monitoring of load forces in applications that include bolt forces, clamping forces or pull forces

Pressure Measurement Sensors:

Pressure measurement sensors are used across a range of industries including Oil & Gas and Aerospace. These sensors are used to measure pressure in different forms

Torque Measurement Sensors:

Torque measurement sensors are used to measure torque in applications such as long term durability testing in automotive aerospace and manufacturing industries

Displacement Measurement Sensors:

Displacement measurement sensors including DC-DC or AC-AC sensors are used in applications oil & well drilling, mining equipment and pavement studies.

Accelerometers:

Accelerometers are used in variety of laboratory testing and monitoring applications. These sensors also measure temperature and vibration when required in certain environments

Other Test & Measurement Sensors

Test & Measurement Sensors Market: Regional Overview

Manufacturing based economies of China & India in Asia Pacific are expected to make major contributions to the Test & Measurement Sensor markets and the region is expected to lead the market in terms of growth.

Test & Measurement Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

Test & Measurement Sensors Market :Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions

In August 2017, Kistler Group, a Test & Measurement Sensor provider acquired Vester Elektronik GmbH, which is an optoelectronic sensors provider.

Test & Measurement Sensors Market : Key Players

Some prominent players in the Test & Measurement Sensors market are Honeywell International Inc., Kistler Group, Hoskin Scientific, TE Connectivity Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc, Tekscan, Inc., Spectris PLC, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, PCB Piezotronics, Inc, Hydrotechnik UK Ltd & KEYENCE CORPORATION.

