Video Surveillance Market 2019: Analysis by System Type, Component, Application and Forecast to 2025

Global Video Surveillance Market by System Type, Component, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025,” the global video surveillance market was valued at $28,184.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $87,361.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025.

A digital video surveillance system is a surveillance system capable of capturing images and videos that can be compressed, stored or sent over communication networks. Digital video surveillance systems can be used for nearly any environment. Security and surveillance are required for all organizations worldwide.

Owing to increase in adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector, manufacturers have realized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There are many advantages that an IP camera CCTV system offers over an analog format. IP security cameras send their signal over a network, allowing greater information transfer than an analog signal sent to a DVR, which act as a major video surveillance market trend.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43238

North America is one of the key contributors to the video surveillance market size owing to the increasing number of applications in commercial, industrial and residential sectors, which fuels the demand for the video surveillance camera and equipment in the region. For instance, Mount Royal University in Canada is turning to artificial intelligence to strengthen its security across its campus. The university will replace the old CCTV technology with 360-degree high-resolution cameras and a software system enabled with AI. The project’s three components have been funded by three different revenue sources, including the university’s operating budget, the library project fund, and the provincial government’s Infrastructure Maintenance Act. In addition, an app called MRU is also available for download on iTunes and the Google Play store that alerts users to safety concerns on campus and will allow them to report an emergency from their phones.

Based on video surveillance market analysis, infrastructure segment has generated the highest revenue in 2017 followed by military & defense segment which is estimated to be the fasted growing segment among the other application mentioned in the report.

The U.S. is also one of the major contributors to the video surveillance market growth. U.S Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agency has an authority over the security of the public travelling in the U.S. On November 19, 2018 the U.S. Secret Service started testing a facial recognition system that uses security cameras to capture images of people outside the White House and match their respective identity. This is expected to increase the demand for video surveillance in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Video Surveillance Market:

Based on system type, the IP surveillance cameras segment generated the highest revenue global video surveillance market in 2017.

Based on component, the hardware segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017.

Based on application, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017.

The key video surveillance market leaders profiled in the report include HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, FLIR, Panasonic, Avigilon, Axis Communication, Infinova, and PELCO. These key players adopt several strategies such as, new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration and business expansion to increase the video surveillance market share during the forecast period. In May 2019, Avigilon launched H5A camera line that offers expanded object classification analytics as well as detailed object detection and tracking in crowded scenes. This product brings next generation of neural network-based video analytic technologies and image processor features. In March 2019, Hikvision Digital Technology launched 4MP Network IR PTZ Camera with the higher resolution of previous model. This camera employs 1/1.8″ sensors to raise resolution to 4 megapixels. Further, the company also launched new AcuSense network camera series to its EasyIP 4.0 security solutions. This product features strobe light and audio alarm that immediately deters intruders from entering a prohibited site in the same month

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43238

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in need of safety in high-risk areas

3.5.1.2. Growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras

3.5.1.3. Integration of IoT in surveillance cameras

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High investment

3.5.2.1.1. Initial installation investment

3.5.2.1.2. Large data storage problems

3.5.2.2. Lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging trends towards development of smart cities

CHAPTER 4: VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ANALOG SURVEILLANCE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. IP SURVEILLANCE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. HYBRID SURVEILLANCE

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: VIDEO SURVEILLANCEMARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HARDWARE

5.2.1. Camera

5.2.2. Monitor

5.2.3. Storage

5.2.4. Accessories

5.2.5. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.6. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.7. Market analysis by country

5.3. SOFTWARE

5.3.1. Video Analytics

5.3.2. Video Management Software

5.3.3. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.5. Market analysis by country

5.4. SERVICES

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. COMMERCIAL

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. MILITARY & DEFENSE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. INFRASTRUCTURE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. RESIDENTIAL

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. OTHERS

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.5.1. U.K.

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.4. Russia

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5. Market analysis by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.4.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.4.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.4.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.4.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.4.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.4.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.4. Australia

7.4.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.4.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.4.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.4.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.4.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5.5. Market analysis by country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.5.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.5.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.5.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.5.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by system type

7.5.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.5.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE

8.1. AVIGILON (MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. BOSCH SECURITY SYSTEMS GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Business performance

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Business performance

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. HONEYWELL SECURITY (HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. THE INFINOVA GROUP

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. PANASONIC CORPORATION

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. PELCO (SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC)

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43238

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]