Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market: Rising Significance of e-Commerce and Technological Advancements in Non-cash Payment Systems across the World Driving the Market

According to a new market report on the virtual payment (POS) terminals market for the forecast period of 2019-2027, published by Transparency Market Research , the global virtual payment (POS) terminals market is expected to reach ~ US$ 78 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 28% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America is anticipated to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in the region expanding at a CAGR of ~ 21% during the forecast period. Technical advancements, increased digitization, high Internet penetration, and the presence of a large number of digital payment solution providers are anticipated to drive the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in North America.

Rising Significance of e-Commerce and Technological Advancements in Non-cash Payment Systems across the World Driving the Market

Increasing adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations, and IT modernization, are expected to boost the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing trend of e-Commerce and increasing Internet penetration are expected to fuel the growth of the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in the near future.

Both, North America and Europe are mature regions of the virtual payment (POS) terminals market, due to high awareness about virtual payment (POS) terminals among users and technological developments. North America held a prominent share of the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in 2018. In 2018, the U.S. held a significant share in terms of revenue of the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in North America, followed by Canada. However, the virtual payment (POS) terminals markets in Asia Pacific and MEA are anticipated to expand at significant CAGRs in the coming years. Rise in the penetration of technology in digital payment systems as well as significant investments towards the optimal utilization of IT solutions across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for virtual payment (POS) terminal solution providers in the near future.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

However, the software platforms segment is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, due to huge adoption of web-based virtual payment (POS) terminal systems among users. In recent times, people have been rapidly adopting device-based software platforms such as smartphones and tablets as non-cash digital payment systems. The report includes analysis of the virtual payment (POS) terminals market by region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

On the basis of industry, the global virtual payment (POS) terminals market has been segmented into retail, warehouses, hospitality, consumer electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, entertainment, and others. The others industry segment includes IT & telecom, BFSI, etc. In terms of revenue, the retail industry segment occupied a major share of the global virtual payment (POS) terminals market in 2018, and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period.