Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vital organs support systems and Medical Bionics Market by Product Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” The global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market size in 2017 was $28,169 million, and is projected to reach $59,412 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025. The artificial kidney segment accounted more than three-fifth of the total market share in 2017.

Artificial organs are medical devices that are implanted into a human body to efficiently replace the nonfunctioning organs and restore the bodily functions to normalcy. On the other hand, medical bionics is the collaboration between engineering and science to deliver and design medical solutions to several patients. Some of the popular examples of medical bionics are bionic hearing, brain stimulation, and vision devices. The vital organs support systems and medical bionics market focuses on design solutions to improve the life of patients and increase their life expectancy. Over the years, the global market has experienced considerable growth due to lack of donor organs and increase in waiting list of patients who need organ transplantation.

The vital organs support systems and medical bionics market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population, scarcity of donor organs, technological advancements in the artificial organ sector, and increase in R&D expenditure. In addition, rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases drives the vital organs support systems and medical bionics market growth. However, high cost of artificial organs and stringent approval process are projected to impede growth of the market. Conversely, application of advanced biomaterials in artificial organs and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to provide significant prospects for the manufacturers in the industry.

Based on product, the market is categorized into vital organs support systems and medical bionics. The vital organs support systems segment is further segmented into artificial heart, artificial kidney, artificial pancreas, artificial urinary bladder, artificial lungs, and artificial liver. The medical bionics segment is subdivided into bionic eye, ear bionics, orthopedic bionics, cardiac bionics, and neural bionics. Based on vital organs support systems segment, its artificial pancreas subsegment is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidence of severe hypoglycemia in type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to upsurge in incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiac and neural diseases, rise in elderly population, and increase in adoption of technologically advanced devices such as total artificial heart.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market industry, namely, Abiomed, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.), Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic Plc., ossur Americas, Inc., Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., and SynCardia Systems LLC. The other players in the value chain include Getinge AB, LivaNova PLC, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Heartware International Inc., BiVACOR, and others.

Key Findings of the Vital organs support systems and Medical Bionics Market:

Based on vital organs support systems segment, its artificial pancreas sub segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Based on medical bionics segment, its neural bionics sub segment was the major revenue contributor in 2017 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market industry in 2017, accounting less than one-tenth of the global market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top impacting factors

2.2.2. Top investment pockets

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping vital organs support systems and medical bionics Market

3.2.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Low threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Low threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. High bargaining power of buyers

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Impact of government regulations on global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market

3.6. Clinical Trials

3.7. Industry Pain point analysis

3.8. Case Studies

3.8.1. Case Study 01

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Increase in incidence of cardiac disorders and growth in geriatric population

3.9.1.2. Rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases

3.9.1.3. Technological advancements

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. High cost of treatment

3.9.2.2. Stringent approval process

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: VITAL ORGANS SUPPORT SYSTEMS AND MEDICAL BIONICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Vital organs support systems

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Artificial Heart

4.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Artificial Kidney

4.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.3. Artificial Pancreas

4.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.4. Artificial Urinary Bladder

4.3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.5. Artificial Lungs

4.3.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.6. Artificial Liver

4.3.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. Medical Bionics

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.1. Bionic Eye

4.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2. Ear Bionics

4.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.2.1.1.1. Cochlear Implants

4.4.2.2.1.1.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2.1.1.2. Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

4.4.2.2.1.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.2.1.1.3. Auditory Brainstem Implants

4.4.2.2.1.1.3.1 Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3. Orthopedic Bionics

4.4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.3.1.1.1. Upper Limb

4.4.2.3.1.1.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3.1.1.3. Lower Limb

4.4.2.3.1.1.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.3.1.1.4.1. Bionic Knee

4.4.2.3.1.1.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3.1.1.4.2. Bionic Feet

4.4.2.3.1.1.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3.1.1.5. Exoskeleton

4.4.2.3.1.1.6. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3.1.1.7. Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

4.4.2.3.1.1.8. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.3.1.1.8.1. Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

4.4.2.3.1.1.8.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.3.1.1.8.2. Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

4.4.2.3.1.1.8.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4. Cardiac Bionics

4.4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.4.1.1.1. Pacemaker

4.4.2.4.1.1.1.1 Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.4.1.1.2. Implantable Pacemaker

4.4.2.4.1.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4.1.1.3. External pacemaker

4.4.2.4.1.1.3.1 Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4.1.1.3. Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

4.4.2.4.1.1.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.4.1.1.4.1. Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

4.4.2.4.1.1.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4.1.1.4.2. Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

4.4.2.4.1.1.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4.1.1.4.3. Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

4.4.2.4.1.1.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4.1.1.5. Artificial Heart Valves

4.4.2.4.1.1.6. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.4.1.1.6.1. Mechanical Heart Valves

4.4.2.4.1.1.6.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.4.1.1.6.2. Tissue Heart Valves

4.4.2.4.1.1.6.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.5. Neural Bionics

4.4.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.5.1.1. Internal Neurostimulators

4.4.2.5.1.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.1. Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.2. Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.3. Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.4. Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.5. Other Neurostimulators

4.4.2.5.1.1.1.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.5.1.2. External Neurostimulators (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS))

4.4.2.5.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: VITAL ORGANS SUPPORT SYSTEMS AND MEDICAL BIONICS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Hospitals

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: VITAL ORGANS SUPPORT SYSTEMS AND MEDICAL BIONICS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. North America vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S. vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.2.2.2. U.S. vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.2.2.3. Canada vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.2.2.4. Canada vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.2.2.5. Mexico vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.2.2.6. Mexico vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.2.3. North America vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.2.5. North America vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.3.2.3. Germany vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.3.2.4. France vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.3.2.6. France vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.3.2.7. Spain vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.3.2.8. Spain vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.3.2.9. Italy vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.3.2.11. Italy vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.3.2.12. UK vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.3.2.13. UK vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.3.2.14. Rest of Europe vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.3.2.15. Rest of Europe vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.3.3. Europe vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.3.5. Europe vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by country

6.4.2.1. Australia vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.4.2.2. Australia vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.4.2.3. Japan vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.4.2.4. Japan vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.4.2.5. India vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.4.2.6. India vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.4.2.7. China vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.4.2.8. China vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.4.2.9. South Korea vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.4.2.10. South Korea vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.4.2.11. Rest of Asia-Pacific vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.4.2.12. Rest of Asia-Pacific vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.4.5. Asia-Pacific vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. LAMEA vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by country

6.5.2.1. Brazil vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.5.2.2. Brazil vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.5.2.3. Saudi Arabia vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.5.2.4. Saudi Arabia vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.5.2.5. South Africa vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.5.2.6. South Africa vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.5.2.7. Rest of LAMEA vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.5.2.8. Rest of LAMEA vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

6.5.3. LAMEA vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by product type

6.5.5. LAMEA vital organs support systems and medical bionics market, by end user

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2018 (%)

7.4. Top winning strategies

7.4.1. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2015-2019*

7.4.2. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2015-2019* (%)

7.4.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2015-2019*

7.5. Product Mapping of Top 12 Player

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES:

8.1. Abiomed, Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Business performance

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. Baxter International Inc.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Cochlear Ltd.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Jarvik Heart, Inc.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. Össur Americas, Inc.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.11. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Company snapshot

8.11.3. Product portfolio

8.11.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.12. SynCardia Systems LLC

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Company snapshot

8.12.3. Product portfolio

