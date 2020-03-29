Wheelchair and Components Market Size, Technology, Implementation, Analytical Overview, Forecast 2026

The global wheelchair and components market is anticipated to remain dominant in the upcoming years both volume and value wise. The wheelchair and components market with the most revenue generating sector in terms of product application is powered wheelchair segment and it is expected to continue to dominate the revenue generation of the market in the years to come.

A major factor anticipated to fuel the demand for wheelchairs and components market is the introduction of easy accessible wheelchairs at affordable rates in developing economies like that of China, Japan, India, New Zealand and Australia. With affordable rates, more people are able to afford wheelchairs and ease the pain of patient travelling in and around homes or even outdoors.

The report presented here is a complete evaluation of global wheelchair and components market with large focus on market dynamics that includes market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. It also offers geographical and other segmentation studies of the market.

Global Wheelchair and Components Market: Trends and Opportunities

The most important factor that has boosted the market for wheelchair and components is the increasing government support through regulations for the disabled people in various parts of the world.

An important factor estimated to fuel the demand for wheelchair and components market is the increasing number of spinal cord injuries among geriatric population. Owing to this factor, the demand for powered wheelchairs is creating a vigorous development in the market altogether. Injury of the spinal cord among age old population have increased persistently in the past few years resulting in mobility and disability issues around the world.

Powered wheelchairs are basically electrically powered and has additional batteries incorporated along with electric motors which can be operated by the user himself with the use of a joystick. Patients who are incapable of operating a joystick, may opt for the wheelchairs that may be handled with sip-and-puff controllers, chin-operated joysticks, head switches, or other specially designed controls for the easy accessibility of the patients. Therefore, the powered wheelchairs are anticipated to draw more profits to the wheelchair and components market globally.

Multistage gearboxes, improved power capacities, electronic control drivetrains and artificial intelligence in powered wheelchairs are a few of the advanced technologies that are anticipated to pilot the global wheelchair and components market in the years to come.

Global Wheelchair and Components Market: Regional Analysis

The global wheelchair and components market could be classified into the regions of Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and Middle East and Africa. The wheelchair market in North America is seen to be leading among the others owing to high-quality products like motor control software for controlling wheelchair functioning, GPS devices, and sensors used for gauging the surroundings. Major players of North America supply powered wheelchairs to other countries of Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Therefore, the wheelchairs market in North America is presumed to be contributing a major share of revenue during the forecast period.

Latin America, on the other hand, is seen to be introducing improved versions of friendly wheelchair infrastructure, thus supporting the growth of the powered wheelchair segment in the years to come.

Global Wheelchair and Components Market: Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the wheelchair and components market are the Handicare, Panthera X, Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corp., and Pride Mobility Products Corp. Key players are introducing ingenious technologies so that their portfolio is expanded all over the wheelchairs and components market. The main purpose behind such innovations is the fact that end users may get an independent lifestyle despite their disabilities.

