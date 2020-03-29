Yeast Nutrients Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2025

Yeasts are single- celled microorganisms and eukaryotic which belongs to fungus family. Yeast nutrients are nutrient that provide yeast with correct nutrient balance for reproduction and growth. It comes in the form of tablet or powder and is the most common source of nitrogen. The most important yeast nutrient is nitrogen that has significant impact on wine fermentation. Yeast nutrient helps in wine making from grapes and other similar fruits such as berries and currants. It is important for overall fermentation and health.

Yeast nutrient is necessary because it determines result of fermentation and kinetics and also regulates the organoleptic profile of wine. Yeast nutrients are beneficial as it is rich in protein and fiber. It is also gluten free and is a great source of folic acid. Sources from where yeast nutrients are available includes beans, grains, legumes, raisins, currants, fruits and vegetables, barley, malt, Irish moss, agar and others.

The market of global yeast nutrient is anticipated to be driven by its complete protein source, fibers, minerals, vitamins and being the vegetarian source of vitamin B. Its usage in making alcohol is also one of the driving force. Yeast nutrients contains amino acid which is known as building blocks of life, which form proteins in the body and support metabolism and mental health. Besides amino acid, yeast nutrients also contains proteins, fibers and minerals which decreases the absorption of natural sugars from food to bloodstream.

It also cleans harmful cholesterol and fats along with toxins in the bloodstream which keeps hearts healthy. Yeast nutrients contains minerals like magnesium and zinc which is crucial in maintaining bone, mental, digestive health, good heart and metabolic rate. Most of the Vitamin B sources are animal based, so yeast nutrients are a major source of Vitamin B for the vegetarians which drives the market. Higher concentration of yeast nutrients produces alcohol faster, consumes sugar more efficiently and leaves less sugar residue at the end of fermentation.

The global yeast nutrients market is segmented on the basis of application and ingredients. On the basis of application yeast nutrients can be segmented into alcoholic beverage, cider making, bread making. Applications in alcoholic beverages includes wine making, beer making, etc.. Among all the applications known, wine making and preparing food products are the most common and vital. On the basis of ingredients, yeast nutrients can be segmented into amino acids, inorganic nitrogen (ammonia), sterols, vitamin B, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals such as zinc and magnesium, ammonium sulphate, thiamine and others.

Geographically, the global yeast nutrient market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe is the market leader for the yeast nutrients followed by Asia- Pacific, with the annual consumption of around 3 million tonnes. Yeast nutrients are generally used for bread making in European countries. The word “yeast” itself comes from the Indo- European word gyst. Wine making is one of the application of yeast nutrients. Wine making is most famous in European countries which are Italy, France and Spain which uses yeast nutrients for manufacturing processes. North America is also one of the leading producer of yeast nutrients in the world.