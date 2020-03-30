Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2016 – 2024

Global Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market: Overview

Acinetobacter baumannii is a rod shaped gram-negative coccobacillus bacterium. This bacterium is becoming an important cause of hospital derived bacterial infection affecting people with weakened immune system. Acinetobacter infections usually affect organ systems, which have a high content of fluid (e.g. peritoneal fluid, respiratory tract, urinary tract, cerebrospinal fluid etc.) leading to infections related to continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis and nocosomial pneumonia. At present, acinetobacter infections treatment market is a lucrative market venture due to increasing incidence rate of hospital acquired infections, which makes this industry a highly profitable and attractive market.

Global Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The primary factors fuelling the growth of the acinetobacter infections treatment market are increasing incidence rate of hospital acquired bacterial infections and introduction of novel therapeutics that are safe and highly effective. Moreover, development of personalized medicines designed specifically according to the genetic composition of an individual is also expected to drive this market to a certain extent. It is also expected that introduction of innovative infection control devices and products, that are cost-effective would help in the market size expansion of the overall acinetobacter infections treatment market. Furthermore, increasing incidence rate of traumatic injuries is also expected to drive the market growth of acinetobacter infections treatment market. Additionally, market-restraining factor that might hamper the growth of the market is development of resistance against anti-bacterial drugs, which makes existing antibacterial drugs archaic in certain circumstances. Moreover, product safety concerns, availability and effectiveness of these products are some of the factors that might considerably affect the sales and growth of the acinetobacter infections treatment market.

Global Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, North America is the leading market for acinetobacter infections treatment market. Due to the stringent hospital regulatory policies and increased government support for controlling and preventing hospital acquired acinetobacter infections, this region is able to maintain its dominant position globally. Europe closely follows North America in terms of growth, due to increasing incidence of hospital acquired bacterial infections. According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), in England, most of patients admitted in hospitals acquire some form of bacterial infection during their hospital stay. However, other regions such as South East Asia, Middle East and Latin America are expected to be the promising markets in the near future. Owing to the rising disposable income among population, increasing incidence of bacterial infections and developing healthcare infrastructure, these regions are expected to be the potential market in the near future.

Global Acinetobacter Infections Treatment Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Currently, the acinetobacter infections treatment market is highly fragmented due to the involvement of many established and emerging generic drug manufacturers. Few of the companies associated with the development and commercialization of drugs for treating acinetobacter infections are Achaogen, Inc., Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd., AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, AVI BioPharma Inc., Cantab Biopharmaceuticals Limited, Evolva Holding SA, Novabiotics Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Trana Discovery, Inc., Vaxdyn, S.L.

