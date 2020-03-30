All in One Panel PC Market in Regional Industry: Overview, Size and Share by 2027

All in One Panel PC Market – Introduction

The all in one panel PC is a computer which has all the components within the same case, with the exception of peripheral components such as the mouse and keyboard. All in one panel PCs are used for process control and data acquisition. All in one panel PCs have become much smaller, sleeker, rugged, and cheaper due to the advent of LCD & LED monitors.

The rugged design of all in one panel PCs enables them to operate consistently in environmental conditions such as moisture, dust, heat, and cold. Unlike consumer PCs, the all in one panel PC provides different features such as reliability, expansion option, and compatibility. Moreover, all in one panel PCs consume less power and dissipate less heat due to a compact and easy set up.

All in One Panel PC Market–Competitive Landscape

In November 2016, Advantech Co., Ltd. launched its first configurable all in one panel PC, PPC-6151C in the market. This PC features a 15-inch true-flat resistive touch TFT LCD display with optimized chassis and 2.5-inches SATA HDD bay. The PC can be equipped with various certified mini-ITX motherboards as well as configured to specific application requirements.

In January 2018, Beckhoff GmbH & Co. KG launched the C6015, ultra-compact panel PC in the market. This PC features multi core computer, with size of 132 x 132 x 67 mm, which integrates with Intel core I-series processors of 6th& 7thgeneration and provides ample computing power up to 3.6 GHz per core.

AAEON Technology Inc.

Established in 1992, AAEON Technology Inc. is headquartered in Orange, CA. The company is involved in the designing and manufacturing of a broad category of products. Some of the products include industrial displays, industrial motherboards, rugged tablets, embedded Single Board Computers (SBCs) & controllers, and PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG) & Computer-on-Module (COM) modules. The company is also involved in the research and development of solutions and appliances geared toward bettering the lives of end-users.

Siemens AG

Incorporated in 1847, Siemens AG is based in Germany. The multinational company possesses expertise in designing and manufacturing electronics devices. It manufactures a large number of products including rack PC, box PC, panel PC, SIMATIC industrial panel PC, industrial monitors, and IPC software for industrial applications.

KontronS&T AG

Founded in 1959, Kontron AG is located in Augsburg, Germany. The Germany based company is a leading manufacturer of electronics products and services.The company serves automation, communications, avionics, defense, energy, medical, transportation, and infotainment industry.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1983, Advantech Co., Ltd. is based in Irvine, California. The company has expertise in the manufacturing of embedded computing, industrial automation, intelligent logistics, intelligent retail, intelligent connectivity, network & communication, and healthcare.

Beckhoff GmbH & Co. KG

Incorporated in 1980, Beckhoff GmbH & Co. KG is located in Verl, Germany. It is a leading company involved in the designing and manufacturing of complex and advanced electronic devices as well as systems. The company offers industrial PCs, fieldbus components, automation software, and drive technology solutions. The company operates in industries such as tire & rubber, food industry, energy, textile, transport & logistics, and medical.

Some of the significant players in the all in one panel PC market are National Instruments Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sparton Corporation, Teguar Computers, RGB Spectrum, Inc., and Litemax Electronics, Inc.

All in One Panel PC Market- Dynamics

Rising adoption of technology in manufacturing sectors driving the all in one panel PC market

The increasingly complex manufacturing process drives the need for all in panel PCs for improved performance and hassle free operations. Continuous innovation in technology has given an impetus to adopt all in one panel PCs. Most of these innovations are in terms of connectivity, rugged design, ability to operate in different environmental conditions, and IP65 rating. These PCs help businesses to automate their manufacturing process to increase productivity, improve accuracy, minimize operational cost, and achieve standards of quality. As a result, the all in one panel PC market is likely to grow at an impressive pace in the coming years.