Aluminum-Extruded Products Market: Industry Trends And Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2025

Global Aluminum-Extruded Products Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The prominent players in the global aluminum extruded products market are Hydro Extruded Solutions (Norway), China Zhongwang Holdings Limited (China), Arconic (US), Hindalco Industries Limited (India), Constellium (The Netherlands), Century Extrusions Limited (India), QALEX (Qatar), Bonnell Aluminium (US), Gulf Extrusions Co. LLC (UAE), and TALCO (India), among others.

Market Highlights

The aluminum extruded products market is projected to be valued at USD 68.5 billion by the end of 2025 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Aluminum extrusion is a process to manufacture extruded products with definitive cross-sectional profiles. The products offer corrosion resistance, high strength, and light-weighting properties.

The construction industry is the major consumer of aluminum extruded products; they are used to manufacture windows and doors, sunrooms, skylights, rain screens, and water collection systems, among others. Aluminum extruded products comprise a combination of different mechanical properties to ensure the ability of the facade to resist pressure imparted due to the wind and weight of other components.

The automotive industry is the second major consumer of aluminum extruded products. These products are widely used as a replacement of heavy steel in engine components, transmission housings, automotive bumper systems, and frame members. Also, the growing governmental regulations pertaining to CO2 emissions and high fuel consumption is further expected to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

However, the only bottleneck in the growth trajectory of the global aluminum extruded products market is the environmental and health hazards associated with bauxite mining. Nevertheless, in the coming years, the use of aluminum extruded products is expected to increase in electric vehicles, in the manufacturing of structural components and battery casing, which is likely to help the market overcome the growth restraints.

Some of the key strategies followed by the players operating in the global aluminum extruded products market are expansion, acquisitions, and investments.

In September 2018, Hydro Extruded Solutions expanded its manufacturing capacity by building a 96,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing plant in Cressona, US. This facility has started the production of precision parts for lightweight vehicles and other applications in the automotive industry.

In September 2018, Hindalco invested USD 559.3 million to set up India’s largest aluminum extrusion and recycling plant in Gujarat. Of which, USD 326.23 million was used for the extrusion plant with a capacity of 137,000 tons per annum. This investment will help to serve the rising demand for the product in architectural, electrical, and consumer durables industries.

In September 2017, China Zhongwang acquired 99.72% stake of Aluminiumwerk Unna AG (Alunna), a German company specializing in high-end aluminum extrusion products. This development will help the company to expand its operational capabilities in seamless tube extrusion.

Segment analysis

The global aluminum extruded products market has been segmented on the basis of product type, alloy type, end use, and region. Based on product type, the global market has been classified into mill-finished, anodized, and powder-coated. Among these, the mill-finished segment held the largest market share of 40% in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% in the following years. This is largely attributed to the product’s high strength, superior performance in extreme conditions of high and low temperatures, and affordability. Moreover, these products are widely used in the automotive and construction industries.

By alloy type, the global market has been categorized into 6000 series aluminum alloys, 7000 series aluminum alloys, 5000 series aluminum alloys, 1000 series aluminum alloys, 2000 series aluminum alloys, and 3000 series aluminum alloys. Among these, the 6000 series aluminum alloys segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.7%. These alloys possess excellent corrosion resistance and versatility, and some of the common alloys used are 6026, 6061, 6063, and 6082.

On the basis of end use, the global market has been divided into construction, automotive, transportation & logistics, electrical & electronics, and others. Among these, the construction segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a notable CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period. Aluminum extruded products are widely used in residential and commercial buildings in the production of aluminum glass frames, windows and doors, and photovoltaic panel framing, among others.



Regional Analysis

The global aluminum extruded products market is studied with respect to five key regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest market share of 63% in 2017 and is likely to be the fastest-growing market with a robust CAGR of 7% by 2025. The market in Europe was the second-largest after Asia-Pacific and is projected to be valued at USD 9,756.5 million by the end of 2025. The North American market held a substantial market share of 12.5% in 2017.

Scope of Report

This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such as industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Key Findings of the Study:

Global aluminum extruded products market is projected to reach over 35,477.5 kilotons by 2025 at a healthy CAGR of 6.83% during the assessment period of 2018–2025

The Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest market share due to the proliferating construction and automotive industries during the forecast period

The mill-finished product type segment dominated the global market growth with a 40% market share in 2017 and is expected to be valued at USD 30,631.3 million by the end of 2025

The 6000 series aluminum alloys segment dominated the market with a market share of 42% in 2017 and is estimated to register a notable CAGR of 6.7% during the review period

The construction end-use segment held the largest market share of 44% in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

