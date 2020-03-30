Amniocentesis Needle Market: Rise in Preference for Non- and Minimally-invasive Diagnostic Procedures

Amniocentesis is a prenatal test also known as amniotic fluid test or AFT. It is carried out to diagnose the chromosomal abnormalities and fetal infections. It is also used for sex determination. Amniocentesis involves removal of a small amount of amniotic fluid, which contains fetal tissues, from the sac surrounding the fetus. Amniotic fluid has cells and other substances that can give evidence about the health of fetus. An amniocentesis needle is used to withdraw amniotic fluid precisely. Amniocentesis needles are sterile and intended for single use. The amniocentesis needle tip has a spiral engraving to offer clear visibility under ultrasound guidance. The needle is placed into the amniotic sac away from both baby and the placenta to withdraw amniotic fluid. Direct fetal injuries during an amniocentesis is rare; however, some risk in involved in the whole amniocentesis procedure. Amniocentesis technique can lead to severe complications such as amniotic fluid leakage and contractions, but it is quite rare and uncommon. It occurs after the procedure in 1% to 2% of cases.

Download Brochure Copy of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39362

Increase in pregnancy rate, rise in preference for non- and minimally-invasive diagnostic procedures, high adoption and acceptance of diagnostic test in developed markets, high success rate of amniocentesis procedure, and innovations and developments in technology drive the global amniocentesis needle market. Major restraints of the market are fetal injuries, stiff competition among existing players, and high cost of the procedure. Additionally, low availability of diagnostic equipment and lack of awareness of amniocentesis technique among the rural population in developing and underdeveloped economies.

The global amniocentesis needle market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized based on size of needle i.e., 100–150 mm, larger than 150 mm, and smaller than 100 mm. 100–150 mm needles are most commonly used for amniocentesis diagnostic test due to rising awareness about of the amniocentesis technique to detect and diagnose the abnormalities or health of the developing fetus is likely to boost the overall market. Based on application, the global amniocentesis needle market can be classified into amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, cordocentesis, and others. End-users of amniocentesis needles are hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to hold the largest market share of the amniocentesis needle market due to easy accessibility and availability of fast test results in hospitals.

View TOC with Figures and Tables: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39425

Geographically, the global amniocentesis needle market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe. The U.S. accounted for a major share of the global amniocentesis needle market in North America. Advanced technology, high awareness level, and high purchasing power in North America drive the amniocentesis needle market. However, high cost of the test restrains the market in developing regions. Nevertheless, the market in Asia Pacific has witness high growth rate in the past few years. Rise in population, surge in disposable income, increase in population, and rise in awareness are the key factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. Therefore, the region has witnessed high number of new entrants compared to developed regions.

Major players in the global amniocentesis needle market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, CooperSurgical, Inc., Smiths Group plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Cook Group, Rocket Medical plc, RI.MOS. srl, Biopsybell srl, and Tsunami Medical Srl.