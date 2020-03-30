Anticholinergic Drugs Market Global Analysis Industry Innovation In 2025 Illuminated By New Report

Nephrology and urology disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Certain drugs and unhealthy food habits are also known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive & Kidney Diseases approximately 26 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from chronic kidney diseases. Statistics also shows that about 87,000 patients die of kidney failure every year.

Some of the commonly used drug classes for treating nephrological and urological disorders include diuretics, anti-hypertensive drugs, phosphate binders, and anti-cholinergic drugs, and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Anticholinergic drugs block the action of acetylcholine, a chemical messenger that sends signals to brain and eventually triggers abnormal bladder contractions associated with overactive bladder. Acetylcholine controls several functions of the body that are not under voluntary control such as sweating, pupil dilation, contraction of bladder muscles, digestion, and salivation. With regard to nephrological and urological disorders, anticholinergic drugs are mostly used for treating overactive bladder.

Anticholinergic drugs are recommended for a wide range of conditions including overactive bladder, Parkinson’s disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, vomiting, nausea, psychosis, and depression. Certain drugs such as oxybutynin and hyoscine are prescribed for their anticholinergic effect. Others exhibit anticholinergic activity not related to their primary mode of action, for example, ranitidine and carbamazepine. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders drives the global anticholinergic drugs market. However, there has been keen interest in the harm caused by drugs with anticholinergic effect. Certain side-effects of these drugs such as dry mouth, constipation, blurry vision, sedation, decreased sweating, difficulty urinating, decreased saliva, and memory impairment restrain the global anticholinergic drugs market.

The global market for anticholinergic drugs, especially those used in nephrology and urology, is expected to expand at a moderate pace from 2017 to 2025. Some of the commonly prescribed anticholinergic drugs are Detrol (tolterodine) by Pfizer, Enablex (darifenacin) by Actavis, Vesicare (solifenacin) by Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Sanctura (trospium) by Allergan, Toviaz (fesoterodine) by Pfizer, and Ditropan XL (oxybutynin) by Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Recently, in July 2014, a research study conducted by the University of East Anglia revealed that long-term use of anticholinergic drugs could impact common physical functions of the patient.

The global anticholinergic drugs market can be segmented based on drugs into natural and synthetic or semisynthetic drugs. Natural anticholinergic drugs include Atropine and Hyoscine (Scopolamine). Based on mechanism of action, the global anticholinergic drugs market can be segmented into mydriatic, anti-spasmodic, anti-parkinson, anti-ulcer, anti-asthmatic, pre-anesthetic, drugs for motion sickness, and drugs for urinary incontinence. Based on distribution channel, the global anticholinergic drugs market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global anticholinergic drugs market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the leading market share, followed by North America, in 2016. These two regions are expected to retain their positions from 2017 to 2025. Rising prevalence of neurological complications and increasing government initiatives that appear to be moving toward shorter periods of patent exclusivity for new drug applications are some of the factors driving the market in these regions. Moreover, large population, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness among patients are a few factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. Europe and Middle East & Africa are likely to present significant growth opportunities to the anticholinergic drugs market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing geriatric population in these regions.

Key players operating in the global anticholinergic drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Allergan plc, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a Johnson & Johnson company).

